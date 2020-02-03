Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market (Therapeutic Class – Alpha-blocker, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor, 5-alpha Reductase Inhibitor, and Other Therapeutic Class; Therapy – Mono Drug Therapy, and Combination Drug Therapy; End User – Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Get Sample Report Copy for Market Insights @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15069

Increase in the Male Geriatric Population is the Other Key Factor that Drives Market Growth

Increasing the incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is the major factor that drives the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market globally. Furthermore, the increase in the male geriatric population is the other key factor that drives market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, the global geriatric population is likely to reach 2 billion (22% of the global population) by 2050, which was around 962 million in 2017. With the rising population of aged men, the degree of the problem is projected to rise multifold over the next few years. However, the high cost of benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of strong pipeline products and high potential in untapped markets of the emerging economies are likely to provide beneficial growth opportunities for the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market in the upcoming years.

Alpha-blocker Segment Holds the Largest Market Due to a Large Number of Alpha-Blocker Drugs Across Numerous Markets

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, therapy, and end-user. By therapeutic class, the global market is fragmented into alpha-blocker, a phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, and other therapeutic class. Among all these segments, the alpha-blocker segment holds the largest market due to the large number of alpha-blocker drugs across numerous markets. Based on therapy, the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is categorized into mono drug therapy and combination drug therapy. In terms of end-user, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has been bifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

Enquire here Get Customization & Check Discount for Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/15069

North America is Estimated to Be the Largest Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market During the Forecast Period

North America is leading the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market due to the high-frequency rate of benign prostatic hyperplasia. Furthermore, the rise in geriatric population is the other key factor driving the growth of the market in the North America region. In the United States, current disease trends show that the number of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and lower urinary tract conditions will increase at a faster rate in the near future. Additionally, various hospitals across the United States and Canada have collaboration with a non-profit organization and companies such as GlaxoSmithKline in some of the projects to raise awareness and adequate resources for the treatment of urological disorders. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a beneficial speed during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing awareness regarding the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, Asia is a large continent and has developed as an epicenter of a large percentage of the male geriatric population.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market include Allergan plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market”

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.