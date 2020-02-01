Fight against Wrongful Termination Attorneys Los Angeles

In California, there is a general assumption that employees are at will. At-will employment means absent or implied employment contract, the employment relationship can be terminated either the employee or the employer at will. However, in California, there are exceptions to at-will employment connections. Wrongful termination attorneys Los Angeles require a reason; the employees who are at-will can be terminated for an illegal reason or motivation.

Wrongful termination attorneys Los Angeles Cases

An employer cannot legally terminate an employee in case they complain about unsafe or unhealthy work conditions. In California, there are many, many laws that have certain types of employee conduct protected activity. Check out the example of acts where you require Wrongful termination attorneys Los Angeles to work for you.

Illegal activities

Sexual harassment

Racial discrimination or harassment

Unsafe work condition

Discrimination or harassment based upon their age, gender, religion, marital status, national origin, color, disability, or sexual orientation

Not being paid on time

Improper medical care for a patient in hospitals

These are some of the situations that generally would constitute “protected activity” based upon California public policy. However, there are other situations which may constitute “protected activity” that an employee should always consult an experienced Wrongful termination attorneys Los Angeles. Further, any employee who was employed in Southern California who desires to discuss their termination or situation should be able to get an employment law firm that will offer consultation for free.

