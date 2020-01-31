Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Surgical Tourniquets Market (Type – Tourniquet Systems, Tourniquet Cuffs, Tourniquet Accessories, and Pneumatic Cuffs; Application – Lower-limb Surgery, and Upper-limb Surgery; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Military, and Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global surgical tourniquets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Surgical Tourniquets Market: Industry Insights

Surgical tourniquets are used in the restriction of blood flow at the time surgery. These tourniquets help doctors to get a bloodless field of vision during surgeries. Surgical tourniquets are available in various forms such as tourniquet system, tourniquet cuffs, tourniquet accessories, and pneumatic cuffs. Tourniquets are routinely used in limb surgeries throughout the world.

Surgical Tourniquets Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The rising road accidents and the growing number of surgeries drive the growth of the surgical tourniquets market. The increasing demand for surgical tourniquets in military applications stimulates the growth of the surgical tourniquets market. The growing geriatric population leads to the rise in various surgeries contributing to the growth of the surgical tourniquets market. On the flip side, there is a risk of infection transmission with the use of tourniquets which hampers the growth of the surgical tourniquets market. Moreover, technological development creates numerous opportunities for tourniquet manufacturers to innovate their products.

Surgical Tourniquets Market: Segmentation

The surgical tourniquets market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the surgical tourniquets market is divided into a tourniquet system, tourniquet cuffs, tourniquet accessories, and pneumatic cuffs. Tourniquet’s system is expected to be dominant in the surgical tourniquets market. Based on the application, the surgical tourniquets market is classified into lower limb surgery and upper limb surgery. On the basis of end users, the surgical tourniquets market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, military, and clinics. Hospitals are anticipated to have a larger share in the surgical tourniquets market.

Surgical Tourniquets Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the surgical tourniquets market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to be dominant in the surgical tourniquets market. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure contributing to the growth of the surgical tourniquets market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the surgical tourniquets market. The increasing number of surgeries in the geriatric population stimulates the growth of the surgical tourniquets market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the surgical tourniquets market owing to increasing road accidents in the region. In 2016, there are more than 1.4 million people injured in road accidents.

Surgical Tourniquets Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the surgical tourniquets market are Zimmer Biomet, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Sam Medical, Ulrich Medical USA, Inc., Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory, Pyng Medical, Daesung Maref, AneticAid, Stryker Corporation, and OHK Medical Devices Inc. The players are focusing on new product launches, mergers and acquisitions to sustain in the market. For instance, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH in 2019 has launched Tourniquet Touch, a new product that has touch screen technology.

