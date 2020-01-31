Global Power Tools Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on the “Power Tools Market (Mode of Operation – Electric Power Tools, Pneumatic Power Tools, and Other Mode of Operations; Tool Type – Drilling and Fastening/Driving Tools, Demolition Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools, and Other Tool Types; Applications – Industrial Applications, and Residential Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global power tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Get Sample Report Copy for Market Insights @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1271

According to IGR research analysts, power tools are high in demand from the automotive and construction sector due to its high efficacy, effectiveness and smooth operation. Automotive power tools are used to perform many high-strength tasks such as to drive larger screws into more hardened materials and for cutting metal sheets in the automotive industry. In pursuit of sales growth, global automakers are heavily investing in power tools that drive the growth of the power tools market.

Scope of the Report

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global power tools market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides the market segmentation by operation (electric power tools which further include cord and cordless, pneumatic power tools, and other mode of operations), by tool type (drilling and fastening/driving tools, demolition tools, sawing and cutting tools, material removal tools, routing tools, and other tool types), by applications(Industrial applications which include electronics, construction, aerospace, automobiles, and other industrial applications and residential applications) and by geography.

Among the regions, the North America region holds the largest share in the global power tools market. The increasing reconstruction industry, coupled with the growing automotive sector, favors the growth of the power tools in the North America region. Additionally, the presence of several power tool manufacturers such as Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Apex Tool Group, and Delta Power Equipment Corporation contributes to the revenue of the North America power tools market.

Power Tools Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd, Arcam AB, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Organovo Holdings, Inc., EOS GmbH, FabRx Ltd., Materialise NV, Concept Laser GmbH, and Other Companies.

About Us

The Infinium Global Research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The power tools market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. This report studies the power tools market in the global market, especially in North America, and Asia-pacific, with production, revenue, consumption, import, and export in these regions.

Each IGR syndicated research report covers different sectors such as healthcare & medical devices, chemicals, energy, Food & beverage, semiconductors, consumer goods, and Infra. IGR has published a related report on hand tools market, gold jewelry crafting tools market, automotive diagnostic scan tools market, and concrete mixing machines and tools market.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/industry-automation/global-power-tools-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the power tools.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.