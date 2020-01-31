Global Pest Control Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on “Pest Control Market (Pest Type – Rodents, Termites, Insects, Wildlife, and Other Pest Types; Control Method – Chemical, Mechanical, and Biological; Mode of Application – Traps, Sprays, and Baits; Application – Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global pest control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12969

According to the IGR research analysts changing demographics with increasing population and rapid urbanization is propelling the growth of the global pest control market. Mice and rats carry Hantavirus, which can be fatal if passed on to a human whereas mosquitoes are capable of carrying a host of different illnesses. Pest control has become a crucial feature in both residential and commercial settings especially when it comes to food.

Chemical Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global pest control market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

It provides the market segmentation by pest type (rodents, termites, insects, wildlife and other pest types), by control method (chemical, mechanical, biological), by mode of application (traps, sprays, and baits), by application (residential, commercial and industrial) and by region.

By the control method, the chemical segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The simplicity of application, effectiveness, availability, and stability are some factors responsible for the growth of the chemical segment during the forecast period.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Market

The North America region dominates the pest control market. The North America structural pest control industry is comprised of nearly 20,000 pest control companies and the average number of technicians in each company is around six people. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed due to developing countries, such as China and India, which have considerable cultivable land to grow crops coupled with growing concerns about health.

Pest Control Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are Dodson Pest Control, Inc, Syngenta AG, The ServiceMaster Company, LLC, FMC Corporation, Anticimex, Rentokil Initial, Bayer AG, BASF SE, and Other Companies. On 27th November 2019, Dodson Pest Control announced it had acquired Slagle Pest Control of Bristol, Tenn. Dodson Pest Control is one the largest family-owned pest control companies in the country. Established in Lynchburg, Va., in 1944, Dodson Pest Control currently has 38 offices serving Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, eastern Tennessee and the District of Columbia-Maryland metropolitan area.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/agriculture/global-pest-control-market

About Us

Infinium Global Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the pest control.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.