Gene Editing Market Share, Supply Chain Cycle and Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global gene editing market is expected to undergo solid growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global gene editing market is mainly driven by the growing demand for gene editing tools from the biotechnology sector, where gene editing is becoming an increasingly important tool for research of various kinds. The growing gene editing market is profiled in detail in the report with the help of detailed information about the market’s historical growth trajectory. This information provides solid backing for the projections presented in the report for the market’s likely growth trajectory from 2017 to 2023.

Gene is the basic biological code that has the record of hereditary developments that controls the functions of cells. Cells possess particular mechanism to defend itself from any external threats and when they fail to do so, the body gets affected by diseases. Gene editing is the process that could alter the existing DNA structure to increase productivity. Applicable to any living beings, this field of study is revolutionizing several sectors including biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Segmentation:

The global gene editing market is segmented on the basis of method, application, end use, and region.

By application, the global gene editing market is segmented into plant genetic engineering, animal genetic engineering, microorganism genetic engineering, and gene therapy.

By method, the global gene editing market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, antisense technology, and others. CRISPR holds by far the largest share in the global gene editing market, followed by TALEN. Further enhancements in CRISPR technology to make it even more precise and useful are likely to further increase the share of the segment in the coming years.

By end use, the global gene editing market is segmented into the biotech industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and contract research organizations.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas market is the dominant revenue generator in the global gene editing market, followed by Europe. This duopoly is likely to remain strong in the coming years, despite strong growth of the market in Asia Pacific.