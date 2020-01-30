Protective Clothing Market Size and Growth Forecast Report 2020

Market Overview:

The worldwide protective clothing market is a steadily expanding market with rapid technological developments taking place in their making. Protective clothing decreases the risk of exposure to dangerous elements such as chemicals, UV radiations, ballistic or mechanical hazards, fire, cold and heat. Furthermore, vendors are investing sizeable funds into the research and development of upgraded fabrics that are capable of giving optimum protection. The size of the market was close to USD 8.27 billion by revenue at the end of 2020 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.34% to reach around USD 11.25 billion by 2025.

Market drivers and restraints:

The increasing concerns relating to the safety of workers together with the rising stringent rules of government regulations are by far the dominating factor driving the global protective clothing market. The increasing call for multifunctional protective clothing from end-user industries is also boosting the market. Moreover, the fast industrialization together with better economic conditions in growing countries is providing a significant boost to the expansion of this market.

Report segmented as:

By material:

• Aramid and blends

• Polyolefin and blends

• PBI

• Others

By application:

• Thermal

• Chemical

• Visibility

• Others

By end use:

• Construction and manufacturing

• Oil and gas

• Mining

• Others

Geographical analysis:

Geographies included in this market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is going to be a key revenue contributor to the expansion of the global protective clothing market. Strict government regulations relating to the safety of workers along with the increasing awareness regarding the workforce safety is boosting the demand for protective clothing in the region.

Important market players:

Key players in the global protective clothing market are Asatex AG, Sioen Industries NV, Australian Defense Apparel, Bulwark Protective Apparel, Ansell Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kimberly-Clark, Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC., Lakeland Industries Inc., Lion Apparel Inc., Workrite Uniform Company Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., Royal Tencate NV, Teijin Limited, Westex Inc., Waxman Fibers Ltd. and W.L. Gore and Associates Inc.

