Particle Size Analysis Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Particle Size Analysis Market (Technology – Taylor Dispersion Analysis, Dynamic Light Scattering, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Resonant Mass Measurement, Laser Diffraction, and Other Technologies; Dispersion – Wet Particle, Dry Particle, and Spray Particle; End User – Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Mining, Agriculture and Forestry, Pharmaceuticals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global particle size analysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13099

Particle size analysis is used to illustrate the size distribution of particles in a given sample. Particle size analysis can be done to suspensions, solid materials, emulsions, and aerosols. Different methods are available to analyze particle size, some particle analysis methods are used for a wide range of samples while some analysis is done for specific applications. It is important to select the desired method for the analysis of different samples as every method has its own significance and can generate different results.

Growth in Healthcare Industry Drive the Particle Size Analysis Market

The particle size analysis market is expected to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period. The growing healthcare industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The basic requirement for the manufacturing of drugs in pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the cleanroom area which has to be clean and contamination-free. The presence of particles in the manufacturing area increases the chances of contamination of the product. Particle size analysis helps to maintain the minimum limit of the particle count in the area.

Moreover, stringent government regulation for food and drug safety is also playing important role in the growth of the market, regulatory authorities like the FDA and WHO have mandatory the analysis of different types of particles in manufacturing units to ensure the quality of the product. On the other hand lack of trained professionals in the field and high cast associated with the devices can hamper the growth of the market. However, growing demand form healthcare and other material processing techniques would provide ample opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

Laser Diffraction Segment Holds a Dominant Share in the Global Particle Size Analysis Market

The particle size analysis market is segmented based on technology, dispersion, and end-user. Based on technology the market can be segmented into taylor dispersion analysis, dynamic light scattering, nanoparticle tracking analysis, nanoparticle tracking analysis, resonant mass measurement, laser diffraction, and other technologies. Based on the dispersion market can be segmented into a wet particle, dry particle, and spray particle. Based on end-user the market further bifurcated into chemicals, food and beverage, mining, agriculture and forestry, pharmaceuticals and others.

North America Accounts Dominance in the Particle Size Analysis Market

Geographically, the particle size analysis market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the global particle size analysis market and expected to keep its dominance in the forecast period. The rising number of pharmaceutical and food processing industries and stringent government regulations for food and drug safety are some factors contributing to the growth of the market. A market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing healthcare industries and stringent regulatory laws are contributing to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growth in this region is attributed to growing healthcare and agriculture industries, heavy investments by the government and private sector for research.

Particle Size Analysis Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players in the market are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Malvern Instruments, Horiba, Ltd., Microtrac, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Izon Science Limited, CILAS, Sympatec GmbH, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation and others.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-particle-size-analysis-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the particle size analysis.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.