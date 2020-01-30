Global Metabolomics Market Growth Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019

The Research Report on Metabolomics Market Contains 188 market data tables and 42 figures spread through 286 pages and in-depth TOC, which covers Global Market overview, Major Key Players detailed Analysis, market opportunities, market risk, forecast for the next five years, major driving factors for the market as well as detailed analysis for CAGR, scope, research findings, leading key players marketing strategy to acquire major market in the form of revenue.

The growing acceptance of metabolomics for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure, and continuous technological advancements are some of the factors driving the market growth. The new range of enhanced technologies for accuracy and precision in metabolomics research and growth in emerging markets due to increasing investments presents significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

The research report discusses key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global market and its submarkets.

[286 Pages Report] The Global Metabolomics Market is expected to reach $2,386.4 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

This research report segments this Metabolomics Technology Market based on product and service, application, indication, and region.

Metabolomics Market Segmentation;

Based on product and service, the market is segmented into metabolomics instruments and metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services. The metabolomics instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, functional genomics, and others. In 2015, the biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the global metabolomics technology market. This is mainly attributed to the improvement in both the efficiency and reliability of metabolic profiling of biomarkers and the accurate and clinically useful diagnostic capabilities of metabolic biomarkers for the management of diseases at the metabolic level.

Major Market Drivers in Metabolomics Market:



Availability of government and private funding

Increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure

Technological advancements

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Increasing the use of metabolomics in toxicology testing

Key Market Trends in Metabolomics:



The growing use of hyphenated technologies is likely to provide the largest growth opportunity for metabolomics technology market players.

Over the past four years, several hyphenated systems have been launched by market players. Hyphenated technology is a combination of two or more analytical tools. Hyphenated technologies reduce costs by requiring the installation of a single instrument. They also provide ease of operation and require lesser space as compared to the installation of two or more standalone devices. In addition, these technologies have broadened the applications of analytical techniques in the analysis of biomaterials, especially natural products.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Drive the Metabolomics Technology Market



The growing focus on personalized medicine has driven the use of metabolomics tools by manufacturers engaged in developing rigorous strategies for understanding the root of a disease rather than simply treating a patient’s symptoms. Recent developments in analytical technologies, such as the emergence of high-resolution mass spectrometry, have provided revolutionary analytical capabilities in metabolomics, offering the detection of more than 10,000 metabolites at a given point of time.

Major Key Players in Metabolomics Market;



Prominent players in the global market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). Other leading players in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.),