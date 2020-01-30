Eight Men’s Style Essentials that Make a Great Interview Impression

Elevator. Pitch. Whether you’re a seasoned interviewee or brand-new to the process, chances are you’ve heard plenty about the importance of these two words. In roughly 30 seconds to a minute, it’s your opening opportunity to lay out who you are, why you want the gig and why you’ll be a difference-maker for the company. Don’t get us wrong–it’s important, but there’s a very real chance the interviewer will have a strong impression of you formulated before you even open your mouth.

Studies indicate that the meet-and-greet portion of the interviewee-interviewer encounter goes a long way in shaping how things go. The first 10 or 15 seconds—and how put-together you look—says quite a bit about your confidence, demeanor and ability to sell yourself. We’ll leave it to you to master the resume, talking points, industry research, and company culture, but we’re here to help in the style department.

Read complete article: https://www.completeconnection.ca/eight-mens-style-essentials-that-make-a-great-interview-impression/