Collagen Market Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Collagen Market (Product Type – Native Collagen, Gelatin, and Hydrolyzed Collagen; Source Type – Porcine, and Bovine; Application – Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global collagen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Collagen is an essential protein type in the human body, which is the most important part of the connective tissues which help to build up tissue and organ parts of the human body such as muscles, skin, ligaments, and tendons. It contains amino-acids including glycine, hydroxyproline, and arginine proline. The development of glowing appearance and strong muscles is mostly due to the presence of amino acid in the product.

Rapid Demand for the Products Based on Collagen is Expected to Create a New Opportunity in Industry

The global collagen market is primarily driven by various benefits provides by the product such as helping to relieve in joint pain, enhancing skin health, bone loss prevention, promoting heart health, and improving muscle mass. Moreover, large scale use of collagen in drug delivery systems and medical equipment and is improving preference for minimally invasive is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

However, some of the component or part of the product is made from eggs and fish to which many customers have allergies is expected to hinder the demand of global collagen market. Nonetheless, Rapid demand for the products based on collagen in dental surgeries, tissue engineering, and bone grafting is expected to create a new opportunity for the global collagen market.

Europe is Projected As the Fastest-Growing Regional Market Within the Years to Come

On the basis of region, the global collagen market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Increasing demand for functional food and beverages and dietary supplements from U.S. Canada, as well as the rest of North America, is further forecasted to be the driving factor for the collagen market in the region.

Europe is projected as the fastest-growing regional market within the years to come. the presence of major sugar confectionery producers including Astir and Britannia Superfine in the region. Rapid development in the meat processing industry in the region is anticipated to enhance the market growth within the projected years.

Collagen Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the collagen market are Nippi Inc., RABJ Co., Ltd, Nutra Food Ingredients, Nitta Gelatine, Inc., Gelita AG, Vital Proteins, Juncà Gelatines, S.L., Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Gelnex, Darling Ingredients, Weishardt Group, Vinh Hoan Corporation, and many others.

