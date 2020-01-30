Canes and Crutches Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Canes and Crutches Market (Product Type – Canes, Crutches, and Accessories; Distribution Channel – Hospital, Pharmacies, Medical Retail Stores, and Online Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Canes and crutches are personal mobility equipment. It helps individuals having walking problems. The increasing patients with rheumatoid arthritis stimulate the need for canes and crutches contributing to the market growth. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on canes and crutches market. The report provides in-depth information about the canes and crutches market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing Number of People with Disabilities Propels the Growth of Canes and Crutches Industry

The rising number of hip, knees, and joint replacement surgeries drives the growth of canes and crutches market. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, ankylosing spondylitis, and arthritis contributes to the growth of canes and crutches market. The growing number of people with disabilities propels the growth of canes and crutches market. The surge in the number of surgeries owing to sports injuries, age-related diseases, and occupational wounds stimulates the growth of canes and crutches market. The rising government initiatives and funding for disabled people propel the growth of canes and crutches market.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population promotes incidences of chronic disease and deformities that boosts the growth of canes and crutches market. On the flip side, social stigma with the use of canes and crutches hamper the growth of canes and crutches market. Moreover, the growing market for canes and crutches in developing countries creates novel opportunities for the growth of canes and crutches market.

The Canes Segment is Expected to Dominate the Product Type Segment of the Industry

The global canes and crutches market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the canes and crutches market is divided into canes, crutches, and accessories. The canes segment is expected to dominate the product type segment of canes and crutches market. The canes sub-segment is further divided into folding canes, quad canes, and offset canes. The crutches segment includes axillary crutches and forearm crutches. Based on the distribution channel, the canes and crutches market is classified into hospitals, pharmacies, medical retail stores, and online stores.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Grow in the Global Canes and Crutches Market

Geographically, the global canes and crutches market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a premium share in the global canes and crutches market. The growing geriatric population and surge in the number of disabled people in Europe contribute to the growth of canes and crutches market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global canes and crutches market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of canes and crutches market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is growing in the global canes and crutches market.

Canes and Crutches Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global canes and crutches market are Medline Industries, Inc., NOVA Medical Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., Ergoactives LLC, GF Health Products, Inc., Drive Medical GmbH & Co KG, Thuasne SAS, and other companies. Leading companies in the global canes and crutches market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions that maximize their market share.

