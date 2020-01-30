BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market (Modality – X-ray Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Computed Tomography; End-user – Hospitals, Imaging Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Diagnostic imaging equipment uses electromagnetic radiation with other technologies. It produces images of internal human body structures to diagnose accurately. The report provides in-depth information about the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases Drives the Growth of the Market

The increasing prevalence of target diseases drives the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The growing investments and funds for the advancement of imaging facilities contribute to the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The growing geriatric population worldwide promotes the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The surge in demand for early diagnosis investments boosts the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market.

The rising healthcare expenditure in developing BRIC countries propels the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. On the flip side, high costs of MRI scanners hamper the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. Moreover, technological development in healthcare such as superconducting, open architecture, high field MRI, and software applications create novel opportunities for the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Segment is Expected to Dominate the Modality Segment of the Industry

The BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of modality and end-user. Based on modality, the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is divided into X-Ray imaging, nuclear imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, and computed tomography. The magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to dominate the modality segment of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The X-Ray segment is further divided into digital and analog. Nuclear imaging includes SPECT and hybrid PET. Magnetic resonance imaging includes high & low field. The computer tomography segment is divided into conventional and cone-beam CT. The end-user segment is classified into hospitals, imaging centers, and other end-users.

China is Estimated to Be the Largest BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is divided into Brazil, Russia, India, and China. China is anticipated to have a premium share in the global BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The growing prevalence of target disease and technological development in China contributes to the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market in China. India is expected to grow in the global BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare Inc., Hologic Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Neusoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., CURA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and other companies. The leading players in the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

