If you put your clients first when designing your landing page, then you will be on the right path. Try to fit into your customer’s shoes. There are other critical visual features that you need to pay attention to, such as topography, texture, and color. Something appealing to look at and related to your theme.

Many brands have remarkable CTAs on their landing page; you can visit them and make an analysis. After compiling all your research and applying all the ideas, you should be ready to design an outstanding landing page.

Be an Audience

While designing your page, think like an audience and ask yourself what would inspire you from a landing page? What would be your pain points as a customer? If you sincerely put all these into consideration, you will eventually meet the needs of your audience.

Read complete article: https://www.completeconnection.ca/10-best-designs-of-a-landing-page-that-will-highlight-your-websites/