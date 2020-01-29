Isohexadecane Market – Collaboration with Channel Partners, Key Market Tenet

Global Isohexadecane Market – A Report by Fact.MR

Isohexadecane is an odorless and colorless, high purity iso-paraffin solvent and emollient which is commonly used in the production of personal care and cosmetic products. The material is normally used to produce thick and creamy formulations, which is characterized by imparting a silky, non-greasy feel on the skin. Isohexadecane is most commonly used in products such as foundations, makeup removers, sun care products, antiperspirants, lip products, and deodorants.

The global market for isohexadecane is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR of ~3.3 per cent through the forecast period till 2029. The growth can be primarily attributed to the rise in per capita expenditure on premium personal care and cosmetics products, which is expected to generate a number of lucrative opportunities of growth in the years ahead.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global isohexadecane market. The isohexadecane market report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the isohexadecane market report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the isohexadecane market.

The isohexadecane market report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key findings of the isohexadecane market study:

Regional breakdown of the isohexadecane market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by isohexadecane market vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the isohexadecane market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global isohexadecane market.

On the basis of end use, the isohexadecane market study incorporates:

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Antiperspirants & Deodorants

Color Cosmetics

Bath, Shower & Soaps

Sun Care Products

Shaving / Hair Removal Products

On the basis of region, the isohexadecane market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany)

APEJ (China, India)

Various types of color cosmetics continue to be the major end use applications for isohexadecane in the near future. This trend is fueled by increased consumption by the emergent population of millennials, who are currently accounting for around 60 per cent of sales of color cosmetics.

The increased influence of social media on purchasing habits and the transition in the consumer demographic is influencing changes in the industry. Manufacturers are consequently pushing to build strong relations with key channel partners to expand consumer base and regional presence. Such collaborations help manufacturers to spread the reach of their offerings around the world.

The isohexadecane market is largely consolidated, which impacts production rates, while also generating a gap between demand and supplies.

Isohexadecane is a petroleum based product, which has become a popular ingredient for personal care and cosmetic product manufacturers. It has found a prominent role in the development and production of hair care and sun care products, which have been identified to have gained fast rates of growth, while soap and deodorant applications are growing at a slower pace.

On the other hand, consumers are increasingly preferring to choose product in the cosmetics and personal care sector, which are, made using clean label, natural, and organic ingredients. This trend is expected to hinder the sales of offerings which use isohexadecane, and is expected to impact the market throughout the forecast period, despite production increases.

Key players analyzed in the isohexadecane market study:

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

The Innovation Company

RITA Corporation

Ineos Oligomers

Croda International Plc

Queries addressed in the isohexadecane market report:

How has the global isohexadecane market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018 ?

? Why are the isohexadecane market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global isohexadecane market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the isohexadecane market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global isohexadecane market?

