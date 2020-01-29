Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Urinary Incontinence Devices Market (Product – Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Products; Category – External Urinary Incontinence Devices, and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices; Incontinence Type – Stress Incontinence, Urge Continence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence; End User – Hospitals, Clinics, and End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global urinary incontinence devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The Growth of Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Economies Creates Opportunities for Market Growth

The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global market across the globe. Approximately 25 million adult Americans are suffering from some form of urinary incontinence, out of which 75-80% of those are women. Pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause are major reasons for the increased occurrence of incontinence in women as compared to men. However, factor such as the risk of urine leakage due to device failure is expected to restrain the growth of the urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of healthcare expenditure in emerging economies creates opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

The Urge Urinary Incontinence Segment is Estimated to Dominate the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

The global urinary incontinence device market is segmented on the basis of product, category, incontinence type, and end-user. In terms of product, the market is divided into urinary catheters, vaginal slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other products. Vaginal slings are further sub-segmented into conventional vaginal slings and advanced vaginal slings. By category, the global market is bifurcated into External Urinary Incontinence Devices and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices. Based on incontinence type, the market is categorized into stress incontinence, urge continence, overflow incontinence, and functional incontinence.

The urge urinary incontinence segment is estimated to dominate the urinary incontinence devices market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to higher cost of treatment devices, especially implantable electrical stimulation devices, than other treatment devices/methods. Furthermore, growing frequency of urge urinary incontinence, rise in adoption of electrical stimulation devices for overactive bladder treatment, and new product launches are projected to contribute to the growth of the segment over the forecast period. On the basis of end-user, the urinary incontinence devices market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and other end users.

Increase in the Geriatric Population Also Fuels the Growth of Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the North America Region

In terms of region, North America is leading the urinary incontinence devices market owing to the large patient pool of urinary incontinence in the region. Furthermore, easy availability and beneficial medical reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada also boost the growth of the market in the North American region. In addition, an increase in the geriatric population also fuels the growth of urinary incontinence devices market in the region.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to be the second largest market for urinary incontinence treatment devices during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high frequency and rise in the occurrence of urinary incontinence, the surge in the adoption of technologically advanced products. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for urinary incontinence devices market owing to the large population in countries like India and China. Furthermore, a large geriatric population in Japan, and improving health care facilities also boosts the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The urinary incontinence devices market comprises with the players such as Atlantic Therapeutics, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group PLC, Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, Zephyr Surgical Implants, Coloplast A/S, and Flexicare Medical Limited. Several major companies have introduced mini slings for minimally invasive placement of mid-urethral slings with polypropylene sling material.

