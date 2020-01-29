Gel Documentation Systems Market Size is Going to Resist at a Fascinating CAGR of 3.6% During Forecast 2018-2023

Market Overview:

The global gel documentation systems market was valued at USD 245 Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2017-2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study.

Gel documentation systems provide flexibility and ease of use in imaging nucleic acid and protein gels due to which they are gaining traction among research studies. The rise in a number of research laboratories, diagnostic centers, clinical and medical institutions have contributed positively to the growth of the global gel documentation systems market.

On the flip side, high costs associated with gel documentation systems is likely to restrain the growth of the global Gel Documentation Systems Market Size. Most commercial gel documentation systems available in the market are not affordable in developing countries where the growth of the market is imopeded due to price sensitivity.

The market is gaining better traction as several countries are taking initiatives to counter various genetic disorders. This is inspiring better funding for various research and development facilities. This can also play a crucial role in the formulation of cures for genetic disorders. Pharmaceutical companies are providing better traction to the market. Its application includes several fields. For instance, gel documentation systems find significant application in molecular biology that would measure nucleic acids and proteins in various mediums that would include agarose, cellulose, and acrylamide. It also has significant usage in various medical applications like antibody binding affinities for both monoclonal & polyclonal antibodies gel & blot imaging, protein quantification, immunoassay, 2D electrophoresis, and nucleic acid quantification.

Competitive Landscape:

GE Healthcare

Azure Biosystems

Scientific Digital Imaging Plc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LI-COR Biosciences

Bio-Techne

Endress + Hauser Management AG

Cleaver Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Vilber Lourmat

Segmentation:

The global gel documentation systems market has been segmented based on product, detection techniques, application, and end user.

By product, the global gel documentation systems market has been segmented into accessories, instruments, and software. The instrument segment has been further segmented into film gel documentation instruments and digital gel documentation instruments. Increasing R&D activities within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries boost the growth of the instruments segment which accounts for the maximum share of the market.

By detection technique, the global gel documentation systems market has been segmented into ultraviolet, chemiluminescence, and fluorescence.

By application, the global gel documentation systems market has been segmented into protein quantification, nucleic acid quantification, and others.

By end user, the global gel documentation systems market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes & research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global gel documentation systems market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas account for the maximum share of the global gel documentation systems market. Expansion of clinical R&D budgets by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accompanied by government support in the form of R&D grants boosts the growth of the gel documentation systems market. In addition, the region is a frontrunner in the adoption of advanced technology within the healthcare sector which acts as a plus for the growth of the market.

Europe commands the second position in the global gel documentation systems market. Robust academic & research base and availability of funds for research can be credited for the growth of the Europe market.

Higher emphasis on biomedical and biotechnology sector and rise in a number of proteomic and genomic studies have helped APAC establish itself as a significant market for gel documentation systems. APAC is slated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The Middle East holds the major share of the MEA gel documentation systems market due to the improvement of the healthcare sector in the region. The Africa market is likely to showcase limited growth due to low healthcare penetration.

Industry Updates:

In February 2018, Syngene, Asia’s largest contract research & manufacturing organization, introduced a new gel documentation system, the InGenius3. The new gel doc system features integrated to a compact light-tight darkroom, and overhead Epi LED white lighting for perfect gel positioning and a 3 million pixel CCD camera.