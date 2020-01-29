Consumer Attraction for Portable Solar Chargers Intensifies as Innovations Abound

Fact.MR’s Report on Global Portable Solar Chargers Market

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global portable solar chargers market considering 2014-2018 as the historic year and 2019–2029 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The recent past has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of sustainable technology. Consumer preference for for long term durability and usage of on-the-go technologies has fueled adoption of portable solar chargers. North America continues to lead in the demand for portable solar chargers, accounting for more than 30% of the market share.

The trade war between United States and China has gnawed into profits of domestic as well as foreign portable solar charger manufacturers. However, market is expected to show a northward trend, due to substantial increase in demand from adventure seeking millennials and Generation Z. While Europe and North America can be construed as established markets for portable solar chargers, significant is expected in later half of forecast period.

The portable solar chargers market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe and East Asia– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Powertraveller International Ltd.

The portable solar chargers market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing portable solar chargers market?

How does the global portable solar chargers market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global portable solar chargers market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Request Research Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4368

On the basis of panel type, the portable solar chargers market study consists of

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Others

On the basis of panel size, the portable solar chargers market study incorporates:

Less than 10W

10W to 50W

More than 50W

Crucial insights in the portable solar chargers market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the portable solar chargers market.

Basic overview of the portable solar chargers market, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each portable solar chargers market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of portable solar chargers market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to portable solar chargers market stakeholders.

Being a consortium of large number of sub-industries, not many market research companies are being able to fulfil the requirements of consumer product clients. Though, Fact.MR retail and consumer goods analysts at Fact.MR have been categorically tracking the broader sub-industries to keep themselves abreast of the recent happenings in the market.

Our practical approach to product design and pricing strategy contributes to the growth of businesses that are struggling to hit the ‘move-the-needle’ bottom line. With unmatched analytical diligence, the team at Fact.MR helps organizations design product differentiation strategies and introduce exclusive product(s) to their existing portfolio.

Request Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4368

Reasons to choose Fact.MR: