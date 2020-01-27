Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Outlook, Trends, Size and Growth to 2025

Market overview:

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market has generated US$ 1.5 billion in sales in 2020 and is expected to witness an annual rate of 10.8% during 2020-2025.

The small nucleic acid fragments synthesized through enzymatic chemistry and genetic engineering are known as oligonucleotides. These are mainly used in laboratories for diagnostic, treatment and laboratory and industrial research. Oligonucleotides are also used for the initial detection of objective validation and drug production. Synthetic oligonucleotides also have critical clinical applications primarily for the detection of autoimmune antibodies.

Recent developments:

In February 2019, IDT expanded the free messaging area of the next day delivery service to scientists in Cambridge, Oxford and London. This service extension allows IDT to increase its customer base and start and complete projects more quickly.

Danaher acquired IDT in March 2018 to strengthen the Danaher’s Life Sciences platform and expand its customer base.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Advances in oligonucleotide synthesis and increased research activity in synthetic biology have led to the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market. Recent advances in synthetic technology have allowed a cost-effective and rapid synthesis of oligomers. Also, the development of high-performance synthesizers, new sets of amino protecting groups and better coupling reagents has revolutionized oligonucleotide synthesis. The development of microarray technology also supported the development of oligonucleotide products for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

Besides, advances in the synthesis of oligonucleotides based on microchips have resulted in a higher yield and cost of oligonucleotide synthesis. However, regulatory problems associated with oligonucleotide therapy, the diversity of oligonucleotide molecules and the effective delivery can hamper the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis industry during the prognostic period.

To know more read:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market

Report Segmented as:

Depending on the application, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is divided into research, diagnostic and therapeutic agents. The increased demand for oligonucleotides for diagnostic purposes can be attributed to the increasing application in the molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.

According to the end-user, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is divided into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others (food and beverage companies and forensic laboratories).

Geographical Segmentation:

Globally, regional oligonucleotide synthesis markets include North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the oligonucleotide synthesis market and represent a significant part over the foreseen time. In Asia-Pacific and Europe, market valuations are expected to increase during the predicted period.

Key market players:

Some key players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market include BianoScience GmbH, ATD Bio Ltd., BioSpring GmbH, Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Dalton Pharma Services, Creative Biogene and Eurofins Genomics.

View sample and decide:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/request

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive examination of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in influencing the market dynamics and trends discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level had assessed and the prospects with huge growth potential identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled giving insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry had provided. The report also provides a broad outlook of the current market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the areas of market research, business intelligence and research, business intelligence and consulting. We have rich experience in research and consulting for various business domains to cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients.

For more information:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager at Market Data Forecast

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Tel: +1-888-702-9626

Website: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/