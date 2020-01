In-Dash Navigation System Market Statistics 2020: Strategic Analysis Of Industry Growth, Segmentation And Trends

The Objective of the “Global In-Dash Navigation System Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the In-Dash Navigation System industry over the forecast years. In-Dash Navigation System Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2019 to 2026 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global in-dash navigation system market was valued at $10,497 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $21,994 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, Asia-Pacific led the in-dash navigation system market with 40.90% share, followed by Europe, which contributed a 32.96% share. An in-dash navigation system operates based on a GPS to provide the user with current location and shortest possible routes to the required destination. Factors such as rising disposable income of individuals and reduced fuel consumption of the vehicles supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high cost of this system and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries restrict the market growth.

In 2016, the 2D maps segment dominated the global in-dash navigation system market, based on technology, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, passenger cars led the global market, followed by LCVs segment in 2016. However, the HCVs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The passenger cars segment generated the highest revenue in the global in-dash navigation system market in 2016. In 2016, the display unit segment was the highest revenue contributor in the component segment. LAMEA is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2016, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market; similarly, in the same year, Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, U.S. currently dominates the market.

The key players profiled in the report include,

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Tomtom NV

Harman International

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key questions answered in In-Dash Navigation System Market research study:

What is the market growth rate of the In-Dash Navigation System Market from 2019-2026?

What will be the global market size of the market from 2019 to 2026?

Who are the leading global manufacturing companies in the In-Dash Navigation System Market?

What are the major current trends and predicted trends?

What are the challenges faced in the In-Dash Navigation System Market ?

? Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own Data Masking economy altogether and also for every segment inside?

Which will be the Data Masking application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?

What are the conclusions of the In-Dash Navigation System Market report?

