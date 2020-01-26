Keperra Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic Reaches Major Business Milestone

Keperra, QLD – January 26, 2020 – Patients in a region of Queensland looking for top-quality services for their aches, pains and injuries need to look no further than Keperra Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic.

The clinic, which has been providing physiotherapy services in Keperra and the surrounding suburbs for nearly 30 years, is delighted to announce it has become the number 1 physiotherapist in Mitchelton.

Keperra Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, located at 18 Dallas Parade, Keperra QLD 4054, prides itself on hands-on treatment for all sports injuries, and work and lifestyle needs.

Established by Practice Principal Chris Cameron in 1990, the clinic caters to people of all ages, different stages of life, lifestyles and fitness levels.

“Whether you’re an elite sportsperson or proud member of your netball team, our passion for sports physiotherapy will see you back in action with minimal downtime,” advised Ms Cameron.

Equally, the clinic’s experts provide treatment for a range of recreational injuries, including those sustained while gardening, camping, bushwalking and surfing. “From belly dancing to bowls, if you have a recreational musculoskeletal injury we can treat it,” she added.

And what makes them the most sought after clinic? Their individually tailored exercise programmes for cardiovascular fitness, strength and endurance, flexibility, maintaining bone density, balance and falls prevention.

“We aim to keep you moving to keep you strong and flexible. Our treatment is targeted to eliminate pain and restore movement and function. Our rehabilitation exercise programmes include core stability, gym and hydrotherapy programmes,” added Ms Cameron.

Their health experts are also available to provide advice regarding workplace set-up, safe manual handling training and graded functional training for a return to work tasks.

And what sets the team apart, is they regularly attend continuing education events in the physiotherapy and medical fields to keep updated with the latest research and treatment techniques.

Clinic founder, Chris, graduated from the University of Queensland in 1986. Her first physiotherapy position was at North-West General Hospital in Tasmania, where she combined physiotherapy with her love of bushwalking and travel.

After two years in hospital and private practice positions in Melbourne, she returned to Queensland, where she later launched Keperra Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic.

Chris has been able to exercise her keen interest in sports injuries, women’s health and spinal pain, including headaches. She believes in a hands-on approach to physiotherapy treatment using a variety of physiotherapy techniques including specific therapeutic exercise, joint mobilization, massage and dry needling to achieve optimal recovery.

She is also a member of the Australian Physiotherapy Association (APA) and its special interest groups Sports Physiotherapy Australia, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy Australia, Physiotherapy Business Australia and the Women’s Health and Continence special interest group.

For more information on Keperra Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, visit https://www.keperraphysio.com.au/ or for questions call (07) 3855 1367.