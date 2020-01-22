Strategic Technology Trends in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

The technologies in electric vehicle battery market have undergone significant changes in recent years, with battery technology evolving from low energy density to high energy density. The rising wave of new technologies, such as lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) and lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) are creating growth potential in electric vehicle battery.

In the electric vehicle battery market, various technologies, such as lithium-ion, nickel metal hydride, and lead acid are used to make batteries for electric vehicle. Favorable government policies and subsidies, growing concern about environmental pollution, more electric vehicle models and continued sales growth are increasing demand for electric vehicle and thus for electric vehicle battery.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the electric vehicle battery market, and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends, and Opportunities in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2020-2025”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the electric vehicle battery market.

Lucintel’s study finds that electric vehicle battery technology is forecast to grow at 38% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Lithium-ion battery technology is the largest segment of the electric vehicle battery market, and is growing at above average growth.

Emerging technology trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of light weight as well as high energy density lithium-ion batteries. Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, Kokam, BYD, Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem, and Sanyo Electric are among the major players in the electric vehicle battery market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the global electric vehicle battery market by application, technology, and region as follows:

• Technology Readiness by Technology Type

• Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

• Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecast by Technology Type [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Lithium-ion Battery

– Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

– Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC)

– Lithium-manganese-spinal (LMO)

– Lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA)

– Lithium-Titanate (LTO)

• Nickle Metal Hydride

• Lead Acid Battery

Technology Trends and Forecast by Propulsion [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Technology Trends and Forecast by Vehicle [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Technology Trends and Forecast by Region [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– India

• The Rest of the World

