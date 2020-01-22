ASIC Chip Market to reach a market size of $24.7 billion by 2025- KBV Research

According to a new report Global ASIC Chip Market, published by KBV Research, The Global ASIC Chip Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as advances in chip technology, increased demand for ASIC chips in consumer electronics, and increased demand for customizable ICs have fuelled the growth of the global market for ASIC chips. Nonetheless, lack of skilled labor and extra time-consuming development serve as a major constraint, hindering the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in ASIC chip adoption in developing countries and the increase in smart computing devices provide lucrative opportunities for the global growth of the ASIC chip market.

The Data Processing Systems market dominated the Global ASIC Chip Market by Application 2018. The Consumer Electronics market is experiencing a CAGR of 9.9% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Telecommunication Systems market is anticipated to witness CAGR of 7.3% during (2019-2025).

Based on the ASIC Chip market analysis, the semi-based custom segment produced the highest revenue in 2018. The segment was followed by the programmable logic chip segment grows a CAGR of 8.5% during (2019-2025).

The rapidly increasing penetration of smartphones among the population and the increasing demand for energy-efficient products has helped the Asia Pacific region in experiencing the highest market growth. Emerging economies like China, India, and Japan are also pushing market growth as a result of increasing penetration of high-tech gadgets, automotive electronics production, increased need for miniaturization, economic development, increased digitization, rapid industrialization, and other factors. The Europe market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2019-2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), ON Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Nvidia Corporation, and Texas Instruments, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in ASIC Chip Market

» Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Oct-2019: Bitmain collaborated with DMG, a blockchain and technology company. In this collaboration, DMG will provide management and hosting services for Bitmain’s Texas Facility and together they will work for the expansion of the capacity of its facility and will ascertain the efficient operations of Bitmain’s newest technology ASIC miners.

Apr-2019: ON Semiconductor signed an agreement with GlobalFoundries in which GlobalFoundries will transfer the ownership of its 300mm fab facility located in East Fishkill, New York.

Feb-2019: Infineon teamed up with Xilinx and Xylon in which they launched logiHSSL, a new Xylon IP core. This allows high sped communication between Xilinx’ SoC, MPSoC and FPGA devices and Infineon’s AURIX™ TC2xx and TC3xx microcontrollers through Infineon High Speed Serial Link (HSSL). The HSSL interface has been used to exchange the data between customers’ ASICs and AURIX devices for functional extension or performance.

Sep-2018: Samsung came into partnership with Squire Mining and Ganochips for manufacturing ASIC chips FPGA prototype in Korea. The companies are developing chips to mine the Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other associated cryptocurrencies with the use of wafer process technology.

May-2018: Samsung Electronics partnered with Avnet ASIC Israel Ltd., a leading provider of System on Chip and ASIC solutions. In this partnership, the companies will engaged in ASIC designing and manufacturing services that helps the customers in getting benefits from innovative ASIC design solutions implemented with wide proven silicon-proven ICs and most advanced process technologies.

» Acquisition and Mergers:

Jun-2019: Intel signed an agreement for the acquisition of Barefoot Networks, a computer networking company. The acquisition supports Intel’s focus on end-to-end infrastructure and cloud networking leadership and enables it to continue to deliver new experiences, workloads, and capabilities for data center customers.

Mar-2019: Nvidia signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox, a supplier of computer networking products using InfiniBand and Ethernet technology. These companies will unite for high performance computing, and optimizes datacenter scale workloads across entire networking, computing, and storage stack for greater utilization, achieving high performance, and reducing the operating costs for customers.

Jul-2018: Intel acquired eASIC, a fabless semiconductor company that produces customizable eASIC chips for use in cloud and wireless environments. Through the acquisition, Intel is aimed at delivering eASIC as a transition to its customers as well as competitors who are using FPGA already and thinking for the migration on new things.

Jul-2018: Xilinx took over DeePhi, a startup focused towards the development of deep learning software for its FPGAs. The acquisition helps in grabbing hard-to find deep learning talent that develops neural-networking software already for Xilinx FPGAs.

» Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Nov-2019: Intel unveiled Nervana™ Neural Network Processors (NNP) for training (NNP-T1000) and inference (NNP-I1000), its first purpose built ASICs for complex deep learning with incredible efficiency and scale for data center and cloud customers.

Aug-2019: Xilinx introduced the Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P, world’s largest FPGA chip. This chip is an extension of its 16 nanometer (nm) Virtex UltraScale+ range and has 35 billion transistors and its increased capacity enables the prototyping and emulation of tomorrow’s most advanced SoC and ASIC technologies.

Mar-2019: Infineon unveiled new voltage regulator solution, aimed at increasing the performance of advanced compute chips that are utilized in artificial intelligence (AI) servers and 5G data communication applications. Its latest DC-DC voltage regulators having the high phase count feature enables the GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, and other advanced chips for supporting high data workloads in efficient, secure, and cost-effective manner.

Mar-2019: Infineon extended its portfolio of high current system chipset solutions with the launch of XDPE132G5C, 16-phase digital PWM multiphase controller. The portfolio allows the current of 500 to 1000 A and higher for next generation FPGA, CPUs, ASICs, and GPUs used in 5G datacom applications and artificial intelligence servers.

Feb-2019: Bitmain launched BM1397, a new ASIC that improves the performance, energy efficiency, and chip size in mining proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. These cryptocurrencies are based on SHA256 algorithm, such as bitcoin cash (BCH) and bitcoin (BTC). This ASIC has been made with 7nm FinFET process from Bitmain chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and will feature in new Antminer mining devices – the S17 and T17.

Sep-2018: Bitmain introduced next-generation ASIC chip BM1391 for mining cryptocurrencies using SHA256 algorithm. This chip has been made with 7nm FinFET, world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies. This chip can be combined with more than a billion transistors and is optimized for maximum efficiency.

