First of its kind Alloy Rebar in the country

Kamdhenu Limited has once again presented innovative steel in the field of construction steel and has brought one of its own type of steel, Power Alloy Steel 10000 (PAS10000) in the country. PAS10000 presented with the qualities of metal alloy in the Indian market and is capable of giving unmatched strength and safety to the construction. Its unique design gives 360 degree locking with the concrete, which gives strength of upto 10000 PSI with the concrete.

Kamdhenu Limited has done research in the field of Rebar and has presented Rebar with ultimate capability. The research of the company will take the Rebar Industry/ Steel Industries to the next level. The company has given it the name of Power Alloy Steel (PAS10000). Its standards are better than BIS and other international standards. The company has made its unique Rib design while producing it along with the alloy, which gives locking of 360 degree. Its alloy gives it better rust-proof qualities and gives this Rebar capability to bear 28% more weight. Along with that it also gives double earth-quake prevention to the building.

Need of the new generation and the role of bars in the buildings of new generation has increased. It is necessary to have more strength, more weight bearing capacity, better ductility and better rust-proof capability in the sky- scraping building. PAS10000 is capable of fulfilling all these needs. This is India’s first alloy Rebar with all these qualities.

Mr. Sachin Agarwal, Director of Kamdhenu Limited said, “We have extensively researched and then made PAS10000, which will provide safety and power to the structure of the new generation. Along with that it will provide new prospects to the steel industry. This is also a good news for the Kamdhenu Family that we are giving new horizon to Rebar steel and are presenting the first Alloy steel of India.”