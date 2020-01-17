‽Make Innovation a national movement”: Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Minister for Electronics < IT, Communications and Law < Justice, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated the National Showcase and Felicitation Ceremony here today as a part of the National Challenge titled ‘Ideate for India – Creative Solutions using Technology,’ organised by Ministry of Electronics < Information Technology in collaboration with Intel India, with support from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE<L), and Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The National Challenge was open to students of classes 6 – 12 all across the country. 1,33,661 students registered for this Challenge from 1,160 schools across India (both Government < Private schools) out of which 360 ideas were picked up. Four regional tech-creation boot camps were organized in North, West, South and East zones wherein students were trained by technology experts and mentors. The demonstrated prototypes included (1) Carbon Controller (device that sucks carbon monoxide from tailpipes of vehicles, (2) A smart automated BOT to maintain health, clean surface and deep water weeds in ponds and lakes, (3) Systems to preserve water, (4) Planting tree seeds using a drone) (5) health-related solutions (Diabetes monitoring App, ECG Monitoring App, Device to translate sign language into spoken words) and (6) Municipal related solutions (Smart Garbage Tank, Mosquito Eliminator, etc).