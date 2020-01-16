Denmark Foreign Minister Mr. Jeppe Kofod visited Barapullah DESMI Waste Water Management Project Site in Delhi

Foreign Minister of Denmark, Mr. Jeppe Kofod, visited the Barapullah DESMI Project Site here yesterday to understand the challenges in the area of waste water management and to discuss the scope of Danish technologies and collaboration with research institutions which may be engaged in this area. He was accompanied by Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Foreign Minister made commitment with Secretary, DBT to have Indo-Danish partnership which would be a strong underpinning for strengthening the collaboration in area of waste water management and green transition.

The Barapullah drain is one of the main water transport ways in New Delhi that collects water from various smaller water drains from all over the city. It is mainly used for waste water and sewage transport. Because of the high population density, water scarcity and size of the waste water flow, the Barapullah drain is an excellent location for research in the area of waste water management.

Considering sewage/ sludge management as an important issue, DBT, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India initiated a novel holistic clean-up project in collaboration with DESMI EnviRO-CLEAN A/S, Denmark in January, 2019 at Sun Dial Park in Sarai Kale Khan area.

The aim of the project is to trap the floating debris from the drain and convert it into value added products. The purpose of this project is to prove the sustainability of the process with suitable gasification/ carbonisation technology to mitigate waste of mixed feedstock, collected from rivers or lakes besides reducing the damage to the local environment.

Key Features:

• Percentage of floating debris will reduce in Barapullah drain

• Sustainable source of energy can be produced on site

• Benefitting local environment and community

• Local employment

• Clean Indian Rivers

• Project leads and Research befits to water, energy and waste sector of India

• Supporting local manufacturing Industry – Make in India