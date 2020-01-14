The Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the new Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu at Nellore on 21st January

The Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the Classical Telugu Centre at Nellore in the presence of Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhrial ‘Nishank’ on the 21st January 2020. The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT) which is under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore has been shifted to Nellore, Andhra Pradesh which was earlier functioning from Mysore. Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and other dignitaries have also been invited as guests of honour for the inauguration ceremony of the centre and to grace the occasion. The establishment of this Centre at Nellore would facilitate to focus its activities for the development of this rich Classical Telugu through Research, seminars, debates and various activities.