Cabinet approves conferring the status of institution of national importance to the cluster of ayurveda institutions at Gujarat Ayurved University campus, Jamnagar

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approvalto confer the status of Institution of National Importance to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda Institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus, Jamnagar , namely, (a) Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (b) Shri Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and (c) Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences including Pharmacy Unit and to subsume the Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga < Naturopathy Education