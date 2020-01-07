Asahi Kasei to Present Broad Range of Advanced Battery Materials at AABC Europe 2020 in Wiesbaden

Düsseldorf, January 07, 2020 – From 12-16 January, the Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei and its US-based subsidiary Celgard will present a broad variety of advanced materials for the battery industry at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference Europe (AABC) in Wiesbaden.

The AABC Europe is a leading conference for the automotive battery industry, showcasing the latest developments in battery technology and giving a comprehensive outlook on future market trends. In 2019, 1,000 experts from automotive OEMs, material suppliers and research institutes participated in the conference.

Since Dr. Akira Yoshino, research associate at Asahi Kasei, developed the very first functional and safe prototype of a lithium-ion battery in the early 1980s, the company has been a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery research. With a new-generation electrolyte, market leading separators, as well as thermoplastics and foams, Asahi Kasei today is a provider of advanced battery materials contributing to safety, lifetime and performance of the battery.

Asahi Kasei is currently developing a new electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries. By applying acetonitrile instead of carbonate, this electrolyte features a high ionic conductivity. It shows the same ionic conductivity at 30 degrees below zero as conventional electrolytes at room temperature – which addresses the problem of using the batteries in cold regions. The higher conductivity makes it possible to recharge 80 percent of the lithium-ion battery in six minutes at room temperature. Both features open new doors for the automotive application of lithium-ion batteries. The new electrolyte is also subject of a collaborative research project together with Professor Martin Winter and the MEET (Münster Electrochemical Energy Technology) battery research center at Münster University.

Thermoplastics for structural components of battery housings are also part of the portfolio: The modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) XYRON™ with its low density and resistance to electrolyte fluids is a suitable material for light and compact battery housings. The mPPE particle foam Sun-Force™ features a high fire protection class (UL94 V-0), high formability and high thermal insulation properties. The material thus contributes to a compact design of battery housings as well as an increased safety and efficiency of batteries.

Asahi Kasei’s US-based subsidiary Celgard is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance membrane separator technology and can look back on more than 40 years of market-leading research, development, and manufacturing expertise. The separators are used in a broad range of energy storage applications including rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, disposable lithium batteries and specialty energy storage.

Asahi Kasei and Celgard will exhibit at booth 104.

About Celgard

Celgard is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Group company, specialized in highly-engineered microporous membranes used in electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and emergency backup power systems, portable consumer electronic devices, cars, trucks, buses, and forklifts. As a global high-technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Polypore is highly regarded in the market with manufacturing facilities or sales offices in nine countries serving six continents. For more information, visit

www.celgard.com.