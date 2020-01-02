PM to dedicate Five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation

In a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate Five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday January 2, 2020.

The event shall be organised at the Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO at Bengaluru. Prime Minister shall unveil a plaque to mark the dedication, and address the Scientists.

DRDO will also showcase some of its innovative products to the Prime Minister at an Exhibition on the occasion.

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy will be present on the occasion.

It may be recalled that in 2014, addressing a distinguished gathering of senior and eminent defence scientists, and senior officers of the armed forces, after giving away the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) awards, the Prime Minister had suggested that at least five DRDO labs should be identified exclusively for innovation from young scientists upto the age of 35 years.

On that occasion, the Prime Minister had also called for involving youth in defence research related activities in a big way, to ensure that India remained abreast of global technological advancements in the field.