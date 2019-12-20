System Mechanic 20 – A New Deceptive Programs Remover

December 18, 2019 — iolo technologies introduces System Mechanic® 20. Finally, there’s an easy way to find out if there’s anything running on your computer that shouldn’t be. System Mechanic 20 includes a new feature that helps combat deceptive and unwanted programs you may have accidentally installed without realizing it. These cunning programs camouflage themselves as helpful software, but instead do nothing more than collect your data and slow down your PC.

Remove Deceptive Programs

Odds are your computer isn’t performing at its peak potential. Did you know that seemingly helpful antivirus and cleanup tools are often phony trialware blocking your PC’s full potential? A new feature in System Mechanic 20 helps identify and remove even the sneakiest causes of slowdown, or worse.

New Feature Against Adware

Pop up infections? Random web pages opening? Ads on every site you visit? Fake update recommendations? Unapproved programs running without your knowledge? Help is on the way! A new feature in System Mechanic 20 will now help uncover and eliminate sneaky programs and keep your PC accelerating at max speed.

Stop Unknown Programs Running On Your PC

A common cause of computer slowdown is unwanted programs you don’t even know you installed and that masquerade as legitimate software. Adware, scareware, fake trialware, browser hijackers, and bitcoin miners are just a few examples. New System Mechanic 20 will help you remove deceptive software that can significantly slow down or harm your PC.

Make Your Computer Go Faster & Last Longer

Old computers and new computers. Top-of-the-line gaming machines and bargain laptops – everyone gets a boost from System Mechanic. It can help an aged computer run faster, as well as give your recently purchased system a protection and performance assurance that reinforces your investment.

Get The Best And Relax

System Mechanic has once again won PC Magazine’s prestigious Editors’ Choice award! Chosen for its powerful performance boost, System Mechanic also reinforces your computer’s security and stability. Visit https://www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-professional/ and get a stress-free computer care with System Mechanic Professional!