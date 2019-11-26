How Trump”s tweets make followers out of voters

Donald Trump”s online campaigns are constantly under fire in the public. In spite of all the critics, these campaigns have a far-reaching influence. Amelie Kersten shows in her book Corporate Language in Online Campaigning. Candidate Trump’s Tweets in the 2016 Presidential Election Campaign (https://www.grin.com/document/499466) that various linguistic patterns in Trumps tweets point to a systematic use. Her book has been released at Studylab in November 2019.

Social Media has brought profound changes to the way people communicate with one another. The 2016 U.S. American presidential elections have demonstrated its deep impact on political participation. Does Trump use a simple marketing instrument called Corporate Language? Has he written all his tweets by himself? In her book, Amelie Kersten explains that the verbalization of Trump”s tweets can be generated through means such as reversed engineering.

Social media as a primary source of news

As language can be one of the simplest ways to bond with one another, style is a crucial factor which can form such an attachment. Corporate Language provides the customer with the feeling of being understood and valued as a result of identifying with the company and its brand. Research has shown that communication on social media can be much more impactful than impersonal mass media. People who use social media as a primary source of news often are no more knowledgeable of politics than expected. Kersten addresses with her book Corporate Language in Online Campaigning. Candidate Trump’s Tweets in the 2016 Presidential Election Campaign (https://www.grin.com/document/499466) linguists, students and those who are interested in politics, the structure of campaigns and especially in psychological aspects of language.

About the author

Amelie Kersten is a linguist with a keen interest in political science. The approaching presidential elections in 2020 and the consequences of the successful campaign in 2016 make her book particularly relevant for our time. Her aim is for people to recognize how manipulative and simply brilliant language in political campaigns can be. In her opinion, it is crucial to understand which factors may influence elections and thus cause far-reaching consequences for today”s society.

