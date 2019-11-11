Everyday Excellence: Efficiency and Improved Medical Outcomes from Taiwan at MEDICA

Taiwan is a country founded on the relentless drive for innovation. It benefits from the ambitions of its individual researchers, their institutions and companies and from the engagement and support of the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), MOEA and the Taiwan -External Trade Development Council – TAITRA. At this year’s MEDICA, TAITRA presents an elite group of 20 companies – recipients of Taiwan Excellence Awards – displaying technology to improve efficiency, processes and, ultimately, outcomes for the world’s doctors, caregivers and patients.

From its initial focus on innovative manufacturing, in-house ICT technologies drove production efficiency and quality. -Today, -Taiwan has advanced to become a leader with its “Asian–Silicon Valley” concept. The government also wishes to further strengthen Taiwan’s key position by independently developing medical products that meet the high demands of international markets – on attractive terms. Taiwanese companies, for example, are working on their own hardware and software for intelligent operating theaters, AI-supported clinical diagnostics, and robotic-supported physical therapy.

The future of healthcare is based on big data – its collection, transmission and evaluation. The development and implementation of 5G networks now allow for the immediate transfer of large imaging and monitoring data sets to specialists in remote locations. This reduces the need to travel for patient care. AI assists in, and often eliminates, rudimentary and expensive data assessment tasks which are an ever greater aspect of the diagnostic process.

The vast potential of AR/VR is to provide benefits in the training of medical professionals, the execution of complex surgeries and the treatment of psychological disorders. Robotics, once the exclusive realm of Taiwan’s leading manufacturers, is being implemented for the benefit of patients and caregivers.

Taiwan Excellence recipients and other companies will be presented at MEDICA in Dusseldorf, Germany, November 18-21 in Hall 17, Stand A40. These companies are keen to generate opportunities for technological cooperation and business development with the global medical community.

