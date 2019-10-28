4 Problems Caused by Skincare Ingredients: Learn To Avoid & Why

Written By: Megan Le

As a content writer for skincare products, I write things with intention and facts. I come across and read the ingredients of each popular products on the market and wonder how one cream can do all the work as they promise. I did lots of research and reading on each ingredient, and one thing that shocked me was the harmful effects of so many ingredients and chemicals found in skincare products.

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), “Most people use around 10 personal care products every day, with an average of 126 different ingredients.” Since the federal cosmetics law has never changed from the past 70 years ago, the FDA has banned only eight out of the 12,000-plus ingredients used in cosmetics compared to the E.U that banned over 11,000 ingredients so far.

The shampoos, cosmetics, lotions, and other products we put on our bodies can be just as harmful as anything we put in them. Ingredients found in face washes, shampoos, sunscreens, and more have been associated with everything from hormonal disruptions to cancer as our #skin gets absorbed by up to 60 % of what we put on.

That means that the products we put into our bodies affect our health and overall well-being, either negatively or positively. Because the FDA does not control skincare products as it should do, almost any ingredient can be incorporated in the formula, some of them being super dangerous to your health. So yes, your skincare can make you sick!

So, it is up to you to decide which ingredients are harmful, not the other way around. Choosing products with fewer or organic ingredients is an excellent start. Here the list of 4 Problems Skincare Ingredients Can Cause: Learn To Avoid & Why

Cancer

Yes, it can cause cancer. Anything that absorbed through the skin may be as high as 10 times the concentration of an oral dose. The most dangerous ingredients that you should avoid are Parabens. Parabens are a common ingredient in many everyday skincare and hair care products listed, such as Methyl, Propyl, Butyl, and Ethylparaben. They are found in 75-90% of all products on the market.

According to the FDA acknowledges several studies, Parabens are known as endocrine disruptors, meaning they mimic estrogen in the body and can create hormonal irregularities. This toxic component can even lead to breast cancer. Another study found 99% of all cancerous breast tumors contained Parabens. Plus, it also can cause redness and allergic reactions, particularly as they can enter the bloodstream.

Tips: Look for ingredients with “paraben” in the word as well, and product label with paraben-free is good to use.

Commonly in Products: face cleanser, body wash, makeup, moisturizer, shaving gel, body lotion, foundation, shampoo.

Birth Defects

Skincare Ingredients To Avoid During Pregnancy

Skip these skincare products for the next nine months to avoid potential risks. By now, we are sure you have got the basic pregnancy cover, such as avoiding things like raw eggs, fish or meat, and alcohol.

However, when it comes to your skincare ingredient and makeup, you are probably more than a little lost. Phthalates are the most common ingredients in perfume, nail polish, skin lotion, deodorant, and some hair styling products.

Phthalates hold a BPA Bisphenol-A (BPA) is found in the lining of aluminum cans, and pretty much anything that is hard plastic. Hydroquinone is used to lighten skin or treat conditions such as dark spots and melasma.

During pregnancy, skin can become more sensitive, and Hydroquinone might increase the risk of side effects and complications from these treatments, such as irritation and soreness. Try to use sunscreen to prevent dark spots or organic skincare instead. See the Infographic for more details.

Tips: Look for ingredients with Phthalates, Hydroquinone, Dihydroxybenzene, 1,4-Benzene, or Hydroxyphenyl.

Commonly in Products: nail polish, skin lotion, deodorant, and some hair styling products, anti-#aging, and brightening products.

Eye and Skin irritations

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate or Laureth Sulfate are foaming agents commonly used because they are effective at cutting through grease and are inexpensive. Easily absorbed into body tissues and strongest concern is the potential contamination with 1,4 Dioxane.

They can cause skin irritation, acne, canker sores, disruptions of skin”s natural oil balance, and eye damage. When you have redness or inflammation from using chemical skincare products, try these natural masks from 5 Simple DIY Natural Face Masks Using Kitchen Ingredients.

Tips: Look for ingredients with Nitrosamines, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES).

Commonly in Products: Shampoo, Body wash, Foundation, Face wash, Mouthwash, and Toothpaste.

Harmful Ingredients For Sensitive Skin

It is challenging to keep your skin happy and healthy when you have sensitive skin. Some of the excellent products that your friends said changed their lives can change yours in the wrong way that makes your face red, inflamed, and flakey. However, just because you have sensitive skin does not mean your skin cannot grow. You have to remember which ingredients are most likely to cause trouble.

Fragrance, Dyes, Chemical Sunscreen, Physical Exfoliants, Retinol, Paraben, and Hydroquinone are the toxic ingredients for your skin. The best solutions to take care of your skin are using organic skincare or trying this Ultimate Skincare Routine For Sensitive Skin With Bioelements. Many natural ingredients are gentle yet active to deliver healthier, brighter, and younger skin without irritation or redness on your face.

Tips: Fragrance, Dyes, Chemical Sunscreen, Physical Exfoliants, Retinol, Paraben, and Hydroquinone

I know it is difficult to let go of skincare products or cosmetics that work for you. You love it and have used it for many years. But my goal in sharing this information is to empower you to make better decisions for yourself and your family.

It is essential to check product labels thoroughly and not skim over words, especially the ones you cannot pronounce. Nowadays, there are many organic skin care brands in the market. They use only pure, potent natural ingredients that will not harm your health or skin.