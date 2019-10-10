The new 3D PluraView 24″ Full HD

Schneider Digital’s innovative, passive stereo monitor family has added a fourth model: with immediate effect, the 3D PluraView display is also available in a compact housing with 24″ screen diagonal (https://www.3d-pluraview.com/en/specifications) and Full HD resolution.

Two different case sizes – four different screen diagonals with Full HD, 2.5K or 4K resolution

The 3D PluraView monitor family is the passive 3D stereo system with the highest user acceptance of any 3D stereo monitor currently on the market. The plug & play beam splitter technology has been established in the market for 14 years and has become established in the 4K 10-bit (UHD) version as a 3D stereo reference.

In addition to the three available models, a fourth 3D PluraView (https://www.3d-pluraview.com/en/) now joins the family of monitors:

The 3D PluraView 24″ with 144Hz refresh rate and full HD resolution.

In the areas of GIS / mapping, photogrammetry, laser scanning, computer tomography, simulation, molecular research or design / CAD stereo software applications, these four different models are available for a wide variety of requirements.

Compact 3D PluraView entry-level model with low installation depth

As a starter model for workplaces whose software application has lower resolution requirements, the PluraView Full HD 3D with 22″ or 24″ screen diagonal with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels is ideal. Its compact housing with a small overall depth also requires very little space on the desk and is very well suited for open-plan offices with many workstations in a small space. The compact 3D PluraView with automatic mirror lock is already delivered fully assembled as plug & play system and is immediately ready for use.

For 3D stereo operation of the 22″ & 24″ 3D PluraView on a mobile workstation, there are only two of the following digital connections on the laptop: DVI / HDMI / DisplayPort / mini DisplayPort / Thunderbolt / USB-C. The listed connections can also be used mixed!

3D PluraView premium monitor with highest brightness and color depth

The PluraView 2.5K with a 27″ screen size and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels offers a particularly high brightness of 350 cd / m². The top model of the monitor series is the PluraView 4K 3D visualized on a screen diagonal of 28″ 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with 10-bit (UHD) color depth. Both models are equipped with a DisplayPort 1.2 mirror card integrated in the premium housing. Connecting the 3D PluraView 27″ or 28″ requires the following digital mixing connections on the laptop: 2x Thunderbolt ™ 3 or 2x DisplayPort / mini DisplayPort.

Highlights of the 3D PluraView Monitor product family:

-Two housing designs: 22″/ 24″ or 27″/ 28″

-Highest resolution from Full HD over 2.5K up to 4K / 10-Bit (UHD)

-Work absolutely flicker-free for relaxed 3D STEREO

-Suitable for window seats, as one monitor is available for each eye

-Wide Viewing Angle – Allows meetings in the group of up to 5 people

-Certified by, among others, AGISOFT, ESRI, HEXAGON, TRIMBLE and others.

-Plug & Play technology established for 14 years

-Suitability for direct laptop connection

-Noble design & highest quality – Made in Germany