Pulsus Group announces World Nursing Care Congress

A part of the 6th World Nursing and Nursing Care Congress with the theme Pathways to pioneering nursing care

Pulsus Group will host a two-day conference focused on Nursing and Health Care.

After 5 successful editions of the World Nursing Conference, Pulsus has decided to facilitate a platform where global gathering for healthcare innovation finds place.

Aim

The Conference aims at bringing together nurses and healthcare professionals across the globe to explore the strategies, approaches, and best practices to prepare nurse leaders to work within and promote health care. It also provides opportunity to explore the scope of interprofessional collaborations, inter-sectoral partnerships and utilization of technology in strengthening the nursing cadre to improve the healthcare outcomes. A lot of delegates around the globe are participating in this Conference.

Conference Committee Members

This conference is generously supported by Dr. Lorrie Blitch, founder of Magellan Christian Academies, USA, Marci Bradley, clinical Nursing Director, University of Pittsburgh Medical centre, USA, Prof. Dr. Andrea (Maier) Maier-Nöth, Director of Eat-Health-Pleasure GmbH, Germany.

10 other Panel Members of International Board of Nurses will also participate in the Conference. Four plenary sessions, 60 oral presentations and 40 poster presentations are expected in the Conference.

Event highlights

The Conference is featured breakout sessions for

“Nursing Practitioners”, “Nursing Education”, “Nursing Informatics”, “Cardiovascular Nursing” and more.

The special sessions were interactive with enthusiastic participation of delegates and students and were discussed with related to “Nephrology and Urology Nursing”, “Orthopedics and Trauma Nursing”, Otorhinolaryngology Nursing and Ophthalmic Nursing” and more.

We welcome your participation in this conference. In addition, upon your desire to present your research, unique techniques or clinical experiences, make use of this platform created by Nursing Care Congress by submitting your abstracts.

The respective abstracts of the conference will be published in the conference proceedings as well as selected papers published in the Journal of Nursing Practice and Nursing Research.

In support of improving nursing care, this activity has been planned and implemented by PULSUS Group, Ltd and Center for Education Development (CED). CED is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

Call for abstracts

The Nursing Care Congress Committee is delighted to announce the opening of the Call for

Abstracts. The Call for Abstracts presents an opportunity for industry leaders and academicians worldwide to be part of the official two day conference program and showcase their expertise to the global nursing congress.

To access the event: https://bit.ly/2rxN9JF