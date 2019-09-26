Thomas Gelmi – MBA Coach at University of St. Gallen (HSG)

Participants in the MBA program of University of St. Gallen (HSG) gain insights into the latest research topics and methods of leading economists. The program focuses on practical relevance and applicability of its contents. The MBA course covers a wide range of relevant management topics such as Corporate Finance, Global Business Environment, Leadership, Marketing & Communications, Supply Chain Management, and Strategy. During their studies, participants gain access to fruitful practical projects and learn how to directly transfer the content into practice.

Thomas Gelmi, an expert for personal and interpersonal competence in leadership, teamwork, and customer contact, will be lending his expertise to HSG as a coach starting this semester. “I am very pleased and honored to be able to support the participants of this outstanding program in their development and actively contribute to their success,” the Executive Coach commented on his new task.

According to Financial Times, HSG is ranked #4 among European Top Business Schools and even #1 in the German-speaking region. The University of St. Gallen MBA confers an academic degree, is taught in English, and is ideally suited for high potentials who aspire to continue interdisciplinary management education.

Additional information on the HSG MBA program is available at: https://www.mba.unisg.ch

For more information on Thomas Gelmi, visit: http://www.thomasgelmi.com