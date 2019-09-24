tropextrakt breaks new ground in individualized beverage development

Innovative and imaginative, tropextrakt will be presenting its solutions at this year”s Anuga, the world”s largest food and beverage fair. The four-person product development team from the Frankfurt-based company will offer individual drinks developed on the spot at a large counter space. The most important ingredient? Exotic ingredients with high trend potential.

The tropextrakt trade fair concept for this year revolves around the individual approach that shapes the company”s entire advising and development process. “We experience the need for greater individualization each and every day,” says Ingo Kniepert, founder and managing director of tropextrakt. “The pressure to innovate generated by startups and fast-acting brands has reached our industrial customers. In response, we are relying on small, agile units from the areas of purchasing, quality management and product development that we make available to our customers.”

A key element of this approach is the exotic raw materials tropextrakt specializes in importing and using in foods. “Exotic ingredients are an outstanding response to the rising demand for healthy foods, for example,” Kniepert says. “In many cases, they have an especially pronounced flavor profile or functional particularities that make it possible to do without artificial additives and flavorings.” This trend is apparent in the energy drink segment, for example, where natural extracts can be used as a substitute for artificial caffeine. tropextrakt focuses in particular on “green energy” from yerba mate and on guarana. Acerola and acai are other examples of highly potent extracts.

As another important innovation for the European beverage industry, tropextrakt will begin supplying exotic juices at HPP quality levels this year. Watermelon, pineapple, lychee, guanabana, and an exotic blend called “tropical plus” are available to choose from. In this specific segment, producers will now no longer have to wait for exotic raw materials.

The product highlights of this year”s trade fair appearance will also include pure juices from high-end exotic citrus fruits like yuzu and calamansi.

Starting at 4 p.m. on both days of the fair, tropextrakt invites fairgoers to try the exotic formulas in the form of cocktails as well.

tropextrakt at Anuga 2019 in Cologne

October 5-9, 2019

Hall 8, booth D111

OUR PARTNERS STAND FOR QUALITY

Duas Rodas

Brazilian company Duas Rodas, founded in 1925 by German ex-patriots (a married couple – both pharmacists), quickly became a pioneer in Latin America in essential oil extraction. Ongoing research and development and investment in all relevant phases of production has made Duas Rodas today an international expert and specialist in finely developed premium nutritional products. Whether developing customer-specific products, verifying purity, or “just”ensuring the best possible reliability: Duas Rodas is a leading global expert.

Chia Meei Food Industrial Corp.

The Taiwanese company was founded in 1968 and specializes in the production of raw food materials made from fruits and vegetables Its product portfolio includes fresh juices, vegetable and juice purees, concentrates, cubes (such as aloe vera and nata de coco), drinks with a high fiber content and convenience and frozen products. Chia Meei is considered a leading Asian manufacturer, and delivers its products in many different ways to meet different specifications. The company is FSSC22000, Kosher and Halal certified, and produces at four locations, two of the production sides being in China, one in Vietnam and one at Chia Meei”s headquarter in Taichung, Taiwan.