Temperature-Controlled Packaging For Pharmaceutical Market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 8,762.4 Mn at an impressive CAGR of 9.48% By 2023

Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, Size, Share: By Product (Insulated Shippers and Insulated Containers), By Type (Active Systems and Passive Systems), By Temperature Range (Up to 10°C, 10°C to 20°C and More than 20°C), By Payload Capacity (Up to 10 L, 10-20 L, 20-40 L, 40-150 L and More than 150 L), By Type of Use (Single Use and Reusable), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical and Clinical Trial) and By Region – Forecast Till 2023

One of the most significant challenges met by the pharmaceutical industry is delivering temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines or lab samples to the market. Drugs such as insulin or the ones used in the treatment of cancer require constant temperature control to maintain their stability.

As per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 8,762.4 Mn at an impressive CAGR of 9.48% by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2023. The global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market was valued at USD 5,116.0 Mn in 2017.

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sofrigam

DB Schenker

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

Cold Chain Technologies

Softbox Systems Limited

KUEHNE + NAGEL INC

DHL International GmbH

Envirotainer AB

Pelican Bio Thermal

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

va-Q-tec AG

This MRFR report offers a detailed analysis of the global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market. It also includes a five-year (2018-2023) revenue projection. The report covers historical growth, industry trends and opportunities, market restraints and growth drivers. Further a descriptive segmental study of the market based on different temperature-controlled packaging products is also available in the report.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Temperature-Controlled Packaging For Pharmaceutical Market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is one of the significant growth pocket for temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical products. Stringent pharmaceutical products safety policies in the region, especially in the US and Canada coupled with the steep growth in the pharmaceutical industry is responsible for driving the growth of the North America market. A considerable rise in R&D investment and innovations within the industry are other growth influencers. The US boasts of one of the largest pharmaceutical industries across the globe and is a key contributor to the North America market.

Europe is an emerging market for temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical products spurred by strict regional goods distribution practices. Additionally, the region has been a frontrunner in the field of innovation and development of novel packaging solutions. Germany is a key contributor to the Europe market where renowned companies such as Bayer, BASF, and Deutsche Post AG (DHL) have their presence. The Europe market is expected to capture a CAGR of 9.42% over the forecast period.

Market Denomination- USD Mn

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- from 2018 to 2023

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical

By Product

Insulated shippers

Insulated containers

By Type

Active systems

Passive systems

By Temperature Range

Up to 10°C

10°C to 20°C

More than 20°C

By Payload Capacity

Up to 10 L

10-20 L

20-40 L

40-150 L

More than 150 L

By Type of Use

Single use

Reusable

By End-Use Industry

Pharmaceutical

Clinical trial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America

