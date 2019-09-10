Passenger Drones Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2025

Global Passenger Drones Market Research Report: Information by Component (Airframe, Controller System, Navigation System, Propulsion System and others), by Capacity (Up to 100 kg and Over 100 kg), by Application (Commercial and Personal), by Rotor (Less Than 10 and More Than 10) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2025

Passenger drones are likely to disrupt the transportation businesses across commercial transport and personal transport. Many internet and technology giants like Google, Uber, Facebook, Amazon, and many aviation companies like Airbus, Boeing, and many others are innovating and designing new technologies that enable passenger drones transportation and can drive the market forward. Factors that are expected to drive the passenger drones market include growing demand for passenger drones in the UAE. However, the government rules and aviation guidelines are factors that can produce challenges in the progression of the airspace for passenger drones.

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into the sensor, controller system, camera, navigation system, propulsion system, battery, and others. A GPS navigation system is a receiver and audio/video component for various different purposes such as cars, drones, smartphones, and others. Among these systems, navigation system holds a prominent position and is expected to grow at a fast rate. Also, with advancement in navigation system, the application of GPS is subjected to increase in the passenger drones, as these drones operate on either predefined path or remote control.

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into up to 100kg, 100-200kg, and 200kg above. The electricity-powered drone, from EHang, can carry up to 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of weight for 25 minutes. It has an average cruising speed of 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) and has a clearance of 3,000 meters above sea level.

On the basis of rotors, the market is segmented into up to 10, 10-20, and 20 above. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into inspection and monitoring, military application, law enforcement, precision cultivation, media and entertainment, surveying and mapping, personal, education among others

eVolo’s Volocopter looks like a helicopter and can be piloted remotely or on-board. The drone is designed primarily for stable and safe flight, and to be used to nip around the skies above the world’s largest cities. One of the key ideas behind it is that it’s built with lots of redundancy. The Volocopter already has a permit to fly in Germany and has conducted numerous test flights in Dubai.

Key Players:

The key players in the market of passenger drones are- Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Terrafugia Corporation (U.S.), AeroMobil s.r.o. (Slovakia), Ehang (China), Lilium (Germany), Uber (U.S.), Cartivator (China), among others.

