Global Acetaldehyde Market Research Report: Ken Research

Acetaldehyde is an organic compound which belongs to the group of aldehydes, also known as ethanal (CH3CHO). It is a colorless &flammable liquid with a pungent smell. It occurs naturally inbred, coffee, and ripe fruits and is synthesized by some plants. It is a basic raw material in the manufacturing of paint binders in alkyl paints and acts as a plasticizer for plastics. It is used in the silvering of mirrors, fuel mixtures, leather tanning, and as a preservative for fish & fruit. The product is infused in perfumes and also used in decorative cosmetics, shampoos, fragrances, soaps, and oral care products as well as in household detergents and cleaners.

According to the study, “World Acetaldehyde Market Research Report 2024(Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, SEA and India)” the key companies operating in the world acetaldehyde market are Eastman Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Showa Denko K.K., LCY GROUP, SEKAB, Huntsman Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lonza, Ashok Alco-chem Limited, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, CNPC, Celanese Corporation, Jinyimeng Group, Naran Lala Pvt. Ltd., Sinopec, Shandong Hongda, Shijiazhuang XinyuSanyang Industry, Hubei Yihua, Shandong Kunda Biotechnology, China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals, Sanmu, Yuntianhua, Nanjing Redsun.

Based on type, acetaldehyde market is segmented into ethanol type and ethylene type. Based on product type, the market is segmented into pentaerythritol, peracetic acid, pyridine & pyridine bases, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, and others. Based on product quality, the market is segmented into qualified product and premium grade. Based on process, the market is segmented into the oxidation of ethanol, oxidation of ethylene (Hoechst-Wacker process), dehydrogenation of ethanol and others (hydration of acetylene&hydroformylation of methanol). Oxidation of ethylene process includes the one-stage process and two-stage process). Based on derivative, the market is segmented into pyridine & pyridine bases, ethyl acetate, acetic acid, pentaerythritol and others (chloral, butylene glycol and peracetic acid). In addition, based on end-use, the market is segmented into chemicals, food & beverage, plastics & synthetic rubber, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paints & coatings, water treatment and paper & pulp.

The acetaldehyde market is driven by rise in demand for pentaerythritol to produce neopolyol esters, followed by an increase in technological advancements in downstream derivatives process growth in demand for pyridines & pentaerythritol derivatives, rise in research & development (R&D) spending with a change in consumer consumption and increase in use of acetaldehyde in derivatives (pyridines and pentaerythritol). However, phasing out of acetic acid production from acetaldehyde and environmental & health hazards of acetaldehyde may impact the market. Moreover, new-found usage in butadiene production is a key opportunity for market.

Based on geography, China and India hold major share in acetaldehyde market owing to the increase in demand from agrochemicals & insecticides in the countries. The USA and Europe are expected to witness significant market due to a rise in demand for acetaldehyde for the production of synthetic & engineered lubricants and growth in demand for the product from the pharmaceuticals industry over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market will be reached at a fast pace on account of its usage as an intermediate chemical to produce acetic acid, pentaerythritol, ethyl acetate and peracetic acid.

To Know More, Click On The Link Below:-

World Acetaldehyde Market Research Report

Related Report:-

Global Acetaldehyde Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Global Acetaldehyde Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249