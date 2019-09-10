Esperer Bioresearch strengthens its senior leadership team

Announces appointment of Dhruv Arora as Global Business Head

Pune ; Esperer Bioresearch Pvt. Ltd, one of India’s first nutritional companies for cancer patients today inducts industry veteran Dhruv Ashish Arora as their Global Business Head. Having more than 17 years of experience in Healthcare, Banking and Market Research industry, Dhruv Arora has worked across geographieson a variety of transactions such business model restructuring, stake holder networking, relationship management and market analysis with good business foresight and regulatory understanding.

In his role at Esperer Bioresearch, Dhruv Arora will be responsible for strategizing and overseeing all export related activities for the companies Pharmaceutical & First time in the World to be a Patented Cancer-Nutrition Product formulation Technology. He will be based out of Mumbai and will report to the Founder & CEO, Raktim Chattopadhyay.

Dhruv’s previous stint comprises of M/S Vins Bio Products Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad, Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd, Mumbai and M/S Goldshield PLC. His competencies includeidentifying new markets operations for its Business Development activities. In his last assignment, at Vino Bins Products Ltd. he was the Vice President- Exports and was responsible for re-structuring marketing, regulatory & logistics and brought a strategic growth in sales for the company. He also gave outstanding performance for 7 Years as Country Manager Russia, Deputy General Manager Mena (Middle East & North Africa) & South East Asia, ROW (Rest of the World) Business Head.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dhruv as ourGlobal Business Head. I am certain that his diverse, comprehensive experience will provide significant confidence and provide tremendous benefit to our business. Dhruv’s appointment is imperative to our approach in discovering new growth avenues and providing a new dimension of our presence in the industry.” added Raktim Chattopadhyay, Founder & CEO Esperer Bioresearch.

Speaking on his appointment, Dhruv Arora said “It is a pleasure to be part of Esperer Bioresearch, offeringme a compelling platform to build and nurture the business in this rapidly changing environment. I am looking forward to creating zestful working inorganization, scaling the business to new heights.”