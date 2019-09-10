Bioreactors Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Bioreactors Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2018-2024. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global bioreactors market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and increasing at a significant CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to the change in life style, the innovation of new products, increasing demand for the therapeutically effective vaccines, growing application of single use, enhanced research activities in biotechnology, favorable government initiatives for the development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in popularity of biologics and single use bioreactors in biotechnological research are expected to drive the global bioreactors market. However, low capacity of single use bioreactor, increase in concern regarding extractable are anticipated to hinder the revenue share of global bioreactors market.

Global bioreactors market segmented on the basis of cells, molecules, material, end user and region.

Monoclonal Antibodies Segment Dominates the Global Bioreactors Market

Based on the molecules, global bioreactors market segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, stem cells. Among them, monoclonal antibodies dominated the global bioreactors market in 2018 and estimated to dominate over the forecast period owing to the increasing application of monoclonal antibodies in treatment of asthma, breast cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, leukemia, chronic gastrointestinal inflammatory disease, and transplant rejection and advanced bioprocess equipment that meets the specific demands for mAb production are anticipated to drive the growth. However, a faster growth rate observed in vaccines.

North America Leads the Global Bioreactors Market

PBI’s global bioreactors market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for larger revenue share through 2013-2017 and expected to dominate over 2018-2024 owing to increase in the number of biotechnological companies in the region, increase in the research on biologics, recent product approvals, advanced healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to propel the market. Asia pacific bioreactors market projected to exhibit significant growth due to owing to high patient pool, increase in government funding for research in biotechnology, enhanced use of single use bioreactors by biotechnological, trend shift from traditional methods to new production methods of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell culturing by using advanced bioreactors.

Launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global bioreactors market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region. For instance, in 2018, Bioengineering launched its new branch-office in South Korea. This initiative lead the company to establish a strong presence in the Asian countries.

Key player’s profiles in the report are

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (U.S)

• Eppendorf AG (Germany)

• Amec Foster Wheeler plc (U.K.)

• Fluor Corporation (U.S.)

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (U.S.)

• PM Group (Ireland)

• Technip S.A. (France)

• BBI-Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Applikon Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)

Detailed Segmentation

By Material

• Glass

• Stainless steel

• Single-Use

By Cells

• Mammalian Cells

• Bacterial Cells

• Yeast Cells

By Molecules

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Recombinant Proteins

• Stem Cells

By End User

• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers

Geography

• North America

• U.S

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

