Phenolic Boards Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019 – 2029

Phenolic Board Market: Introduction

Phenolic board is plywood like material which is manufactured with the help of woven fabrics/ high density thermo-setting cellulose fabrics along with phenolic resins. Phenolic board is also known by the name of phenolic panels. Phenolic board is not made from wood, therefore it does not have problems related to plywood. Phenolic board is manufactured by compressing/pressing woven fabrics/cellulose fabrics with phenolic resins under high pressure. Phenolic boards have high UV resistance, chemical resistance, moisture resistance and abrasion resistance along with high mechanical strength. On the core surface of phenolic boards numerous materials such as laminates, wood panels can be used, owing to its characteristic properties it is used for different purposes in building and construction industry. Phenolic boards is used in the construction of small cabins or cubicles for changing room, toilets, bathroom etc. Phenolic boards are also used in furniture making and construction of lockers used in changing rooms. Phenolic boards are also used as partitions and as countertops for wash basin/sinks. Phenolic boards can also be used for façade cladding. Phenolic boards in combination with phenolic foams can be used as insulating panels. Phenolic boards are available in different colors as well as different finishes.

Phenolic Board Market: Dynamics

The perennial population growth along with rapid urbanization rate in developing regions has catalyzed the building & construction activities across the globe. The construction industry has witnessed significant growth over the last couple of years. Furthermore, a rebound in residential buildings is further expected to fuel the growth of the construction industry, which is anticipated to positively influence the phenolic board market. In the recent years there has been significant increase in the commercial construction activities in developing countries which is expected to up surge the demand for phenolic boards. Increase in GDP growth of a country will indirectly influence the infrastructural spending of the country, owing to which GDP growth will indirectly influence the growth of phenolic board market. Imposition of strict industrial norms for worker safety and welfare has resulted into rise in infrastructural activities, which in turn is positive outlook for phenolic board markets. The high cost of phenolic board as compared to traditional plywood is drawback for phenolic board market in price sensitive regions. Furthermore, with increased degree of spending in building interiors such as false ceilings, wall partitions and insulating units has been instrumental in driving the sales of phenolic boards to a sound extent and will continue to achieve the same in the next decade.

Product development and brand management are key strategies which have been practiced in majority by the phenolic board manufacturers to sustain their market footprint and gain competitive edge over the general competitors. Several grades of phenolic board with properties of fire resistant, waterproof, termite and weed resistant have been launched by the manufacturers in recent times. Apart from retail based marketing, technical marketing and strong vendor relationship management is also been pursued by the phenolic board manufacturers with key decision makers in building design such as interior designers, architects, job contractors and building materials procurement officials to as to liquidate bulk sales at optimal prices thereby gaining sound margins and accreditations in association of reputed construction projects gaining brand popularity.

Phenolic Board Market: Regional Outlook

Growing population and rising urbanization has resulted into rise in the number of building & construction activities in Asia Pacific region. Also in the recent years there is substantial rise in residential as well as commercial construction activities especially in the countries such as India and China, owing to which Asia Pacific can be attributed as a prominent market for phenolic board. In the regions such as Europe and North America there is rising demand efficient materials with characteristic properties for building & construction owing to which North America and Europe can be considered as potential markets for phenolic board. Increasing urbanization has resulted into rise in the building & construction activities in Latin America coupled with elevating commercial construction in Middle East & Africa, collectively makes LAMEA a promising market for phenolic board.

Phenolic Board Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global phenolic board market are:

