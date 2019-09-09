Opportunities for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market to reach $26.3 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $26.3 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market include the growing elderly population, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology and research, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and change in lifestyles.

In this market, angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, EAVR stent grafts, IVC filters, embolic protection devices, guidewires, arteriotomy closure devices, intravascular ultrasound systems, and synthetic surgical grafts are the segments by device type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the EVAR stent graft segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By end use, the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is expected to remain the largest segment in the forecast period as hospitals have a much higher budget than ambulatory surgical centers.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies like China and India.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include rising adoption of TAVR procedures, increasing use of bioresorbable stents, and a rise in adoption of drug eluting balloons. Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, and C R Bard are among the major suppliers of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market by type, device, end use, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market by type, device, end use, and region, as follows:

By Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Interventional Cardiology Device

• Peripheral Vascular Device

By Device Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Angioplasty Balloons

• Angioplasty Stents

• Angioplasty Catheters

• EVAR stent graft

• IVC filter

• Embolic Protection Devices

• Guidewires

• Arteriotomy Closure Devices

• Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS)

• Synthetic Surgical Graft

By End Use [Value ($ Million) for 2017 and 2023]:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

− United States

− Canada

• Europe

− Germany

− France

− United Kingdom

− Italy

− Spain

• APAC

− Japan

− China

− India

• ROW

− Brazil

This 196-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include medical market analysis, medical market research, commercial due diligence report, business strategy consulting and market research reports online.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market by type (interventional cardiology device and peripheral vascular device), device (angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, EVAR stent grafts, IVC filters, embolic protection devices, guidewires, arteriotomy closure devices, intravascular ultrasound systems (IVUS), and synthetic surgical grafts), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?