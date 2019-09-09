Indonesia Cold Chain Industry Research Report and Forecast: Ken Research

Indonesia Cold Chain Market Segmentation

By Cold Storage and Cold Transport

In Indonesia cold chain market was majorly dominated by the cold storage as it accounted for a share of ~% in terms of revenue in the year 2016, due to an increase in demand for chilled rooms, freezer room and refrigerators in the industry.

The Cold Storage market has experienced growth in the demand of fresh and processed foods, fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and other perishable products in the country which has triggered the cold storage market during the year. Moreover, the increase in the supermarket and online stores has led to a surge in the demand for cold storage units in the country. The consumption of seafood increased from 5.0 million cubic meters in 2015 to ~ million cubic meters in 2016 that increased the demand for cold storage units in the country.

Cold transport has contributed a share of ~% in terms of revenues in the cold chain industry in Indonesia in 2016. The cold logistics market increased at a five-year CAGR of ~% during 2011- 2016 which had a positive impact on the cold chain industry of the country. The increase in the market can be attributed to the increase in demand for products requiring temperature-controlled environments such as FMCG and pharmaceutical products.

Cold transport involves several stages including procurement of the goods from the manufacturing unit to different modes of transportation and delivery of the products to the retailers. All these stages add to the revenues of the cold logistics market.

By Product

Processed meat and seafood dominated the segment as processed meat market continued to record a strong double-digit retail value growth in 2016 which has explained high consumption of these products owing to consumers preferring convenient food such as nuggets, sausages and meatballs. Meat and seafood accounted for ~% revenue share in 2016.

The increase in pharma products usage further aggravated the demand for cold chain units both in terms of cold storage and logistics making a positive impact on the market and accounted ~% revenue share in cold chain market of Indonesia in 2016. On the other hand, Fruits and vegetables are products which are desired fresh by consumers. This requires cold chain systems for these products. Fruits and vegetables accounted for ~% revenue share in 2016. Moreover, Indonesia bakery and confectionery segment contributed ~% share in revenue and other products accounted for a share of ~% in revenue during 2016. However, other products include cosmetics, eggs, animal feed, and other perishable items.

Competitive landscape for Indonesia Cold Chain

Cold chain market in Indonesia is a concentrated market. PT. Diamond Cold Storage, Maersk Line, Wahana and GAC are the leading companies in the industry. These companies compete with each other on the basis of total space of temperature controlled area, a number of temperature maintained fleets, local coverage area. The companies in the country also strengthen their positions by offering multiple value-added services to the clients. International companies can enter the Indonesian market through partnerships with a local business where the local partner can be a distributor-importer company who could help with product sales and put the company in touch with local customers. The companies producing components and materials for refrigeration machines could consider opening a production facility in Indonesia to enter the market.

Indonesia Cold Chain Market Future Outlook

Indonesia cold chain industry is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of ~% during 2016- 2021 owing to the nascence and emerging demand. The market will be majorly driven by increasing demand for perishable items including frozen food, pharmaceutical, meat, sea food and dairy products in the country.

The emerging cold chain market in the country offers significant capacity of seafood, beef and poultry but has suffered poor infrastructure in past. The cold chain market will improve with the advancements in rail and road systems connecting Jakarta and West Java to East Java. The government funding will create new fishing ports and warehouses, expansion of existing warehouses, investment in farming community and infrastructure.

In future, it is anticipated that the number of companies will increase as this market carries opportunities so the existing logistics players will launch their verticals and also new players are expected to operate in this space.

