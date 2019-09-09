Future and Scope of Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market by 2029

Interventional radiology is defined as the range of techniques that require radiology imaging such as ultrasound, x-ray fluoroscopy, magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography. Nonvascular interventional radiology devices use interventional radiological guidance for treatment of benign medical conditions and cancer. Nonvascular interventional radiology devices have various applications like, for treating tumor ablation, radioembolisation, chemoembolization; relieving effects of cancer and medical disorders on other systems; to drain collection of pus or fluid in the abdomen or chest; or for treating collapsed spinal bones. The range of medical conditions that are capable to be treated by using nonvascular interventional radiology Devices is enormous and continually expanding. Different kinds of new nonvascular interventional radiology devices are being introduced, that includes Cope Gastrointestinal Suture, new biopsy needles, AccuStick, ESP Glove, Rösch-Thurmond Fallopian Tube Catheterization Set, and others.

Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Nonvascular interventional radiology devices have gained immense popularity for cancer treatment over the years. Growing incidence of benign tumors of liver and kidney, uterine fibroids, and several liver and pancreatic conditions is expected to create immense opportunities for the nonvascular interventional radiology devices across regions throughout the forecast period. Several ongoing researches for improved efficiency of these nonvascular interventional radiology devices and growing government support is also expected to fuel the market growth for nonvascular interventional radiology devices during the forecast period. Growing awareness on nonvascular interventional radiology devices across regions is also expected to propel demand for nonvascular interventional radiology devices during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with nonvascular interventional radiology devices and constant increase in procedure cost that is associated with radiology procedures are expected to obstruct market growth for nonvascular interventional radiology devices during the forecast period.

Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market can be segmented as:

Sutures

Gloves

Drainage Tubes

Biopsy Needles

Catheterization Sets

Others

On the basis of Application, Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market can be segmented as:

Cancer Tumors

Uterine Fibroids

Liver and Pancreatic Disorders

Others

On the basis of End User, Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Radiology Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of Region, Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market: Overview

The development of various imaging methods during 1970s and 1980s gave an incredible push for improving subtle non-vascular interventional radiology techniques such as ultrasound, x-ray and computed tomography guided. With regard to biopsies, the more development of finer needles and precise image guiding, automatic biopsy guns are responsible in leading the improvements in precision of tissue sampling, wherein they also determine reduced complications. Image-guided biopsies and drainages are two most often performed non-vascular interventions that require nonvascular interventional radiology devices. Growing researches regarding nonvascular interventional radiology devices is expected to boost demand for research institutes by the end user segment. Nonvascular interventional radiology devices is expected to gain popularity for tumor therapies over the years and is thus, expected to be the leading segment by the product type for nonvascular interventional radiology devices market.

Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America market for nonvascular interventional radiology devices is expected to grow significantly owing it to the increased diagnostic imaging related researches and accelerated development of new launches by key manufacturers in the market. Improved healthcare infrastructure and expenditure is anticipated to fuel the Europe market for nonvascular interventional radiology devices during the forecast period. Growing awareness on nonvascular radiology technologies in India, China, and Japan is expected to fuel the market for nonvascular interventional radiology devices in the Asia-Pacific region. Enhanced product portfolio and growing number of nonvascular interventional radiology devices manufacturers is expected to fuel market growth for the overall market of nonvascular interventional radiology devices.

Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices Market: Key Market Participants

A few market participants in the Global Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Devices market identified across the value chain include: Siemens Healthcare, Q3 Medical Devices Limited, Röchling Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, and Teleflex Incorporated.