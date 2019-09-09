BiKi.com Appoints Ex-Odin CEO As Global Business Development Director

Singapore, Sep 09, 2019 — In line with the company’s globalization initiatives, fast-growing crypto exchange BiKi.com has appointed new Global Business Development Director, Matthias Ang.

In his previous roles at organizations such as Appco Group Asia, Prudential, FlexM, Odin and others, Ang has accrued more than ten years’ experience in business development and sales. Delivering consistent business results and increasing profitability, Ang has worked closely with both management and teams in high-performance sales and marketing to develop creative go-to-market strategies. As a pioneer at financial services provider FlexM, Ang spearheaded everything from finances to retail operations, managing multiple channels for B2B and B2C business development. He rose the ranks and became Director of Sales and Business Development, working with embassy ambassadors from around the world, including Indonesia and the Philippines.

As an early and active investor of Bitcoin and other altcoins, Ang’s interest in cryptocurrencies eventually led him to join cryptocurrency firm, Odin Wealth Management AG. From business development, Ang was quickly elevated to Chief Operating Officer before moving all the way up to being the Chief Executive Officer.

When queried what prompted his move over to BiKi.com, Ang replied:

“I was attracted to work with BiKi because this exchange has a different concept, completely different from what other exchanges are doing. I believe in it and it resonates with me. BiKi purely intends to help projects grow, with complimentary marketing services, community outreach initiatives, and then inviting them all around the world to join BiKi’s globalization outreach. BiKi has also grown at such a breakneck speed. Any entity that has the experience to grow this fast can have the ability to help others grow this fast as well.”

As the BiKi.com Global Business Development Director, Ang would have a hand in onboarding high-quality projects to grow alongside the young exchange – projects that are “earnest about breaking the barriers with us, pivoting their strategies to grow in Chinese markets, and upon thriving, going global with us with our outreach initiatives.”

In addition, Ang would also be responsible for onboarding BiKi Partner Nodes, whom he saw as being BiKi’s “eyes and ears in that particular region, leaving no stone unturned when a quality project comes our way so that we will be the first to spot its potential and list it.”

The newest BiKi.com team member added:

“I believe in BiKi.com as a one stop solution for projects, it is not just a traditional exchange. BiKi has a continuous relationship with projects – at pre-listing, they help with Wechat community growth where they handpick community partners to grow the Chinese community for projects; during listing, they help with continuous brand exposure; and after listing Biki continues to help them with complimentary marketing as well as campaign management as projects hit their milestones.”

Indeed BiKi.com stands out as the exchange that offers a one-stop solution for project listing and marketing. Firstly by providing complimentary PR and marketing services that come with visibility on the biggest Chinese crypto news media as well as exposure to a 200,000 strong community of Wechat users, BiKi helps projects create influence and brand awareness in the Chinese markets. Secondly, BiKi helps projects with community growth and management by engaging influencers with tens of thousands to millions of followers who are active crypto traders, to serve as listed projects’ local community ambassadors in order to grow their communities.

Together with the BiKi Partner Nodes Program, it certainly looks like there are exciting times ahead for the fast-growing exchange platform as it continues in its global expansion.

About BiKi.com:

Headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global cryptocurrency exchange ranked Top 20 on CoinMarketCap. BiKi.com provides a digital assets platform for trading more than 150 cryptocurrencies and 220 trading pairs. BiKi.com is focused on providing the safest, most stable and most effective cryptocurrency trading platform. 100% of the transaction fees are used in buyback and burning of platform token, BIKI. Since its official opening in August 2018, BiKi.com is considered one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world with an accumulated 1.5 million registered users, 130,000 daily active users, over 2,000 community partners and 200,000 community members. BiKi.com has received investments from Huobi co-founder Du Jun, Genesis Capital Zhu Huai Yang, FBG Capital, ChainUP and others totaling approximately 10 million USD.

Company Contact:

Chang Jie Lin, BiKi.com

jielin@biKi.com

+65-94556702

Media Contact:

Cecilia Wong, yourPRstrategist

cecilia@yourPRstrategist.com

+65-91826605