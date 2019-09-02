Vietnam-based EloQ Communications’ managing director elected as PRCA SEA PR and Communications Regional Board member

Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, has recently been elected as one of the board members of Public Relations and Communications Association Southeast Asia (PRCA SEA) Regional Board.

This PR and Communications Regional Board provides a formal mechanism to consult the industry’s most senior practitioners on the issues faced by PR and communications; to act as a think-tank for the industry; to inform the PRCA’s strategic priorities; and to produce helpful commentary, advice and best-practice guidance for PR and communications professionals. Tackling issues such as evaluation, diversity, talent, client-agency relationships, and professional development, the PRCA SEA PR and Communications Board facilitates top tier conversation.

“We are delighted to launch the PRCA Southeast Asia PR and Communications Board. Composed of senior practitioners whose responsibilities cover the entire region, its expertise and insight is unparalleled,” said Francis Ingham, Director General, PRCA.

Ly-Le was educated in the States and Australia, and has involved in multiple national and regional marketing campaigns. She is currently a PhD candidate with published research on crisis management and new media communication, seeking to apply these research results to practical, day-to-day consultancy. Ly-Le is also a college lecturer for communications classes. This is her first time joining a professional association and professional board. She aims to bring a wealth of experience and insight to advance the profession and to bring her fellow practitioners to new levels of success.

“I believe this is the time that clients need PR in various countries than their own, and the time that PR consultants need to know each other, be familiar with other markets to provide competing PR services and uphold high professional standards”, said Ly-Le. “As Vietnam and many other ASEAN countries don’t have a PR association or a PR code of conduct, I think this is where PRCA matters. I’m proud to be able to combine our global knowledge with the local experience to mentor the younger PR generation and offer the best service for my clients. Being a part of PRCA Regional Board will enable me to support the industry better.”

Founded in the UK in 1969, the PRCA now represents over 30,000 practitioners in 66 countries around the world, with offices in the UK, Singapore, and Dubai. It also manages ICCO, the umbrella body for 41 PR associations around the world. The PRCA promotes all aspects of public relations and communications work, helping teams and individuals maximise the value they deliver to clients and organisations. The Association exists to raise standards in PR and communications, providing members with industry data, facilitating the sharing of communications best practice, and creating networking opportunities.

EloQ Communications was known as Vero IMC Vietnam and headed by Ly-Le for three years before officially going independent under its new name at the start of 2019. The agency continues to specialize in working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities. International clientele remains a major focus for EloQ, but the agency is also seeking to expand its connections throughout Asia in order to head more regional campaigns for both Vietnamese and foreign companies.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with Foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About the PRCA

Founded in 1969, the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is a UK-based PR and communications membership body, operating in 66 countries around the world. We represent in excess of 30,000 people across the whole range of the PR and communications industry. The PRCA promotes all aspects of public relations and communications work, helping teams and individuals maximise the value they deliver to clients and organisations.

The Association exists to raise standards in PR and communications, providing members with industry data, facilitating the sharing of communications best practice and creating networking opportunities.