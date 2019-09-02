Scale-out NAS Market is estimated to grow from $12.58 Billion in 2017 to $32.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.05%

According to recent market research report “Scale-out NAS Market by Component (Software, Service), Storage Technology (File, Block, Object), Deployment Type, Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”, The scale-out NAS market is estimated to grow from USD 12.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 32.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.05% between 2017 and 2022.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for scale-out NAS applications across enterprises and high cost and downtime of scale-up NAS. In addition, the rising need for high throughput rate, increased I/O capacity, and low latency with high computing parallel processing and big data analytics is driving the adoption of scale-out NAS solution.

Based on component, the service segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on component, the scale-out NAS market has been segmented into software and service. The service subsegment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Scale-out NAS services have been categorized into professional services and system integration services. Professional services include understanding the client’s requirement, designing and implementing solutions, and providing support post deployment. System integration is offered for integrating various parts of scale-out storage systems.

“Based on vertical, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on vertical, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR. Scale-out NAS solutions enable real-time exchange of healthcare information between the organizations and patient with agility, quality, and reduced cost.

Asia-Pacific scale-out NAS market estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The scale-out NAS market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The highest growth rate of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of storage technologies and rising amount of data being generated by organizations, owing to which there has been a significant rise in the adoption of scale-out NAS storage solutions and services. Countries such as India, China, Japan Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand are expected to witness high growth rates in the scale-out NAS market.

Major players in this market include Dell, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Nasuni Corporation (US), NetApp, Inc. (US), Hitachi Data Systems Ltd (US), IBM Corporation (US), Panasas, Inc. (US), Pure Storage, Inc. (US), Tintri, Inc. (US), Scality, Inc. (US), Nexenta Systems, Inc. (US), and Quantum Corporation (US).

